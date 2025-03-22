Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  • India, Canada Looking To Rebuild Ties Based On Mutual Trust And Sensitivity: MEA

India, Canada Looking To Rebuild Ties Based On Mutual Trust And Sensitivity: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two nations can reestablish their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

India, Canada Looking To Rebuild Ties Based On Mutual Trust And Sensitivity: MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India and Canada can reestablish their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.


India and Canada are looking to rebuild their relationship with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, saying the two nations can reestablish their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity, while underlining that the downturn in ties was caused by Canada’s leniency towards extremist and secessionist elements.

In a weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, “The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country. Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity.”

India and Canada share historical ties and cooperate in various areas, such as trade, education, and technology. However, recent years have seen tensions rise due to Canada’s alleged support of Khalistani separatists and India’s concerns over the country’s handling of extremism.

Notably, the ties between India and Canada have been strained after former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged in the country’s parliament that he has “credible allegations” of India’s hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Slams Delimitation Process as Driven by ‘Narrow Political Interests’ at JAC Meet

