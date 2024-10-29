Sources indicate that the first patrol in the Demchok sector is anticipated to take place on or before October 31, marking a significant step in restoring access to areas that have been unreachable since April 2020. This coordinated effort will involve groups of 15 soldiers from both the Indian and Chinese armies. To mitigate the risk of face-offs or clashes, both sides have agreed to provide advance notice of their patrols. The Indian Army will focus on patrol points at Charding Nullah, while the Chinese forces will patrol along the Indus River up to the junction at Charding Nullah. In the Demchok area, the Indian Army plans to patrol the Y junction, covering key points 10, 11, 12, and 13.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX Editor Devika Chopra, Former Diplomat Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee expressed her optimism about the progress being made. “I’m very pleased that this is progressing in a coordinated way,” she stated. “I understand that starting next week, both sides will work to maintain peace and calm, ensuring troops stay where they have disengaged. This will involve both physical patrolling and the use of unmanned drones.”

Ambassador Mukherjee emphasized the need for vigilance, noting the sensitivity of the situation. “While this is a positive development, we need to stay alert. The situation is sensitive, and despite any changes in the other side’s attitude, we must not become complacent,” she cautioned. She highlighted a historical tendency to relax security measures when signs of improvement appear, urging a cautious approach to each step.

She added that if the disengagement proves stable, it could benefit India strategically. “I would prefer a larger deployment of Indian troops along the Indo-Bangladesh border. We are currently facing a serious situation in Bangladesh, which remains a key priority.”

Major General (Retd) Dhruv Katoch also weighed in on the situation, stating, “It was only a matter of time before developments on the ground would occur, and I find the pace of these changes to be quite satisfactory. As Ambassador M mentioned, this is a positive step.” He stressed that maintaining a large troop presence in such a tense environment is unnecessary for both India and China. “Reducing the number of troops in direct contact while maintaining a smaller reserve is in the security interest of both nations.”

Katoch echoed Mukherjee’s call for vigilance, saying, “If China sees an opportunity, they will undoubtedly act on it. We cannot afford to provide them with any openings.” He reinforced that the Indian armed forces must remain alert and prepared for the foreseeable future, noting that readiness does not imply hostility at the border but rather a capacity to respond swiftly if necessary.

ALSO READ: More Than 100 Indian Flights Report Bomb Threats In One Day