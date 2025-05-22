Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
India Clarifies It Informed Pakistan After Operation Sindoor Strikes, Not Before

India denies Rahul Gandhi’s claim of warning Pakistan before Operation Sindoor. MEA confirms strikes were done first, message sent after via DGMO.

India’s foreign ministry has addressed a political storm surrounding remarks by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about Operation Sindoor, making it clear that Pakistan was informed only after the airstrikes had been carried out.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Thursday that the information was passed to Pakistan through the Director General Military Operation (DGMO) channel, and only after the strikes on terrorist sites were confirmed.

This clarification comes after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of informing Islamabad before launching the military operation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi claimed, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?”

Gandhi had cited a video clip of S. Jaishankar in which the foreign minister said: “At the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan, saying, ‘We are striking at terrorist infrastructure and we are not striking at the military.’ So the military has the option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice.”

However, soon after Gandhi’s comments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement, saying Jaishankar’s remarks were “misrepresented.” The External Publicity Division of MEA stated: “EAM Jaishankar had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Operation Sindoor’s commencement. This is being falsely represented as before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out.”

The controversy further prompted the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit to step in. It issued a clarification saying Jaishankar “has not made any such statement” and is being “misquoted.”

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen lost their lives. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to Indian officials, the strikes were precise and targeted, aiming to dismantle terrorist bases while avoiding escalation.

This clarification from the MEA is likely aimed at ending the political row and reaffirming India’s stance on counter-terrorism efforts while defending the transparency of its military operations.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s Not Pretend…’: EAM Jaishankar Blames Pakistan For Terror Attacks On India, Cites UN-Listed Terrorists

India Pakistan Strike 2025 MEA on Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor S Jaishankar Pakistan statement

