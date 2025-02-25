Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • India’s Commitment to Human Rights Deeply Rooted in Its Philosophy of Global Unity, Mutual Respect: Jaishankar

India’s Commitment to Human Rights Deeply Rooted in Its Philosophy of Global Unity, Mutual Respect: Jaishankar

The minister said that these values "form the foundation of our constitutional framework, which guarantees fundamental rights while upholding the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality."

India’s Commitment to Human Rights Deeply Rooted in Its Philosophy of Global Unity, Mutual Respect: Jaishankar


Stressing that India’s commitment to human rights is “deeply rooted” in the country’s philosophy of unity across the world, openness, and mutual respect between nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his address to the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, has said that these values “form the foundation of our constitutional framework, which guarantees fundamental rights while upholding the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reiterating that India has extended cooperation with the UNHRC and the Office of the High Commissioner to ensure protection of human rights, Jaishankar said, “As an Observer in the Council this year, India remains firmly committed to working alongside all Council members and observers toward our shared objective of protecting and promoting human rights for all.”

“We will continue to extend our cooperation, as we have done in the past, to the Office of the High Commissioner and various mechanisms of the Council, including Special Procedures and the Universal Periodic Review,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The minister further underlined how the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also put forth the “pluralistic and progressive ethos” of the country, as over 100 crore people from different cultures, languages and faiths came out to cast their vote to elect a new government.

“Last year, our general elections stood as yet another testament to these ideals and to the strength and vibrancy of our democracy. As the world’s largest democracy, India’s general elections were an opportunity for one-eighth of the global population to cast its vote. We are a rich tapestry of cultures, languages, and faith, bound together by a millennia-old tradition of coexistence, diversity, and respect for human dignity. This pluralistic and progressive ethos is what India brings to its engagements within the Council, fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and collective progress,” he said.

India’s ‘inclusivity helped the country in poverty upliftment’

In his speech, Jaishankar also highlighted how India’s inclusivity has helped the country in poverty upliftment, providing drinking water, and housing to people.

“Rooted in this inclusive vision, India has made remarkable strides in economic growth, lifting millions out of poverty while ensuring that inclusion remains the cornerstone of progress. Through ambitious initiatives in housing and clean drinking water, we have significantly improved the lives of marginalized and vulnerable communities,” he said.

Mentioning the various steps taken for infrastructure and legal reforms (new criminal laws), among other things, the EAM said, “Unprecedented infrastructure development, coupled with advancements in technology and digital public infrastructure, has veritably transformed India.”

Legal reforms and good governance have laid the foundation for sustainable development, while a strong emphasis on education continues to empower future generations, he added.

ALSO READ: CBSE Introduces New Rules to Set Up ‘Branch Schools’ for Primary Education: All You Need To Know

Filed under

geneva S Jaishankar UNHRC United Nations Human Rights Council

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine