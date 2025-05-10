Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

The violation has led to an immediate response from the Indian armed forces, which are actively dealing with the border intrusion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

Pakistan has breached the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan earlier this evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special press briefing.


India on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan’s violation of the recently agreed-upon ceasefire, stating that Pakistan has breached the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations earlier this evening. The violation has led to an immediate response from the Indian armed forces, which are actively dealing with the border intrusion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special press briefing.

In a statement issued earlier during the day, Misri confirmed that an understanding had been reached between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan to halt military action on land, in the air, and at sea. However, just hours after this agreement, Pakistan was reported to have violated the ceasefire.

“An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” Misri said during his address.

Pakistan’s actions are “extremely condemnable”, he said while urging the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to stop the ongoing intrusion.  “We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expressing strong disapproval of the breach of peace despite the recent diplomatic agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Pakistan has been “violating the ceasefire”.

“We condemn the violation of the ceasefire,” the spokesperson said while also confirming that “the Indian Army is retaliating effectively” to the border intrusion, with the armed forces keeping a “firm eye on the situation.”

In light of these developments, the government has instructed the Army to act strongly, ensuring that any further violations of the ceasefire are met with a robust response. “The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the Line of Control (LoC).”

ALSO READ: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces Security Upgrade At Key Locations In Border Areas

Filed under

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri India Pakistan tensions India-Pakistan Ceasefire

newsx

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates
A tense situation unfolde

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway
Indian National Security

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions
In the middle of rising t

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire
Pakistan has breached the

India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached
BSF officer was killed an

BSF Officer Killed, 7 Injured in Pakistan Firing Along International Border in Jammu
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Ceasefire Announced, Then Drones Reappear In J&K, Punjab, Gujarat | 5 Major Updates

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

Gunfire at Nagrota Military Station After Suspicious Movement Spotted; Search Ops Underway

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

‘War Is Not Our Choice’: Doval Speaks to China’s Wang Yi About India-Pakistan Tensions

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

BSF Officer Killed, 7 Injured in Pakistan Firing Along International Border in Jammu

BSF Officer Killed, 7 Injured in Pakistan Firing Along International Border in Jammu

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media