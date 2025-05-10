India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

The violation has led to an immediate response from the Indian armed forces, which are actively dealing with the border intrusion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Pakistan has breached the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan earlier this evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special press briefing.

India on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan’s violation of the recently agreed-upon ceasefire, stating that Pakistan has breached the understanding reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations earlier this evening. The violation has led to an immediate response from the Indian armed forces, which are actively dealing with the border intrusion, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a special press briefing.

In a statement issued earlier during the day, Misri confirmed that an understanding had been reached between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan to halt military action on land, in the air, and at sea. However, just hours after this agreement, Pakistan was reported to have violated the ceasefire.

“An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” Misri said during his address.

Pakistan’s actions are “extremely condemnable”, he said while urging the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to stop the ongoing intrusion. “We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expressing strong disapproval of the breach of peace despite the recent diplomatic agreement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that Pakistan has been “violating the ceasefire”.

“We condemn the violation of the ceasefire,” the spokesperson said while also confirming that “the Indian Army is retaliating effectively” to the border intrusion, with the armed forces keeping a “firm eye on the situation.”

In light of these developments, the government has instructed the Army to act strongly, ensuring that any further violations of the ceasefire are met with a robust response. “The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the Line of Control (LoC).”

ALSO READ: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces Security Upgrade At Key Locations In Border Areas