India Could Be The Powerhouse In Healthcare, Says Dr. B Bhaskar Rao l NXT Conclave

Mr. Dilip Cherian, co-founder of Perfect Relations, sat with Doctor B Bhaskar Rao, who’s the founder of Kims hospital at the NXT conclave held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 1. The two spoke about health and hospitals.

When Mr. Cherian asked will be that be the future of hospitals where people need not go to there or should hospitals be doctor, a place where you go to reassert your healthiness and to look at perhaps issues like longevity or, enhancement of certain things? To this, Doctor B Bhaskar Rao stated, “The health is a complete emotional physical. Social well-being is the what you define as a health.”

He added, “So most of the people don’t give importance to all those things. How do you get all these three important things? One, you have the A good diet which no one ever to respect that. The second one is physical fitness. Good exercise. Not many people do that. Third one is a good sleep of at least seven hours in a day that will be able to take care of keep you fit. And as you mentioned that they will be keep away from the hospitals if these three follows. But we keep on telling to all our patients, whoever comes to the hospital, but nobody will able to follow that. They won’t even listen. They hear and they don’t follow. That’s why the hospitals are requiring more and more.”

Doctor B Bhaskar Rao: ‘We need to build the rehabilitation’

Speaking at the event, Doctor B Bhaskar Rao shared, “We need to build the rehabilitation where many of the people suffers with the accidents. Or it may be brain surgeries or maybe physical things. We need to able to make them back with a good quality of life. We are seeing now a 70 year old person loose on our own or his own life. Even if he met an accident or he has developed a paralysis. So that is the thing we are building up, and we also should give equally importance to the end of life. Many people struggle to keep on putting, even though there is no hope conveyed by the doctors, but the patient. The patient attenders are still not accepting that end of life that also we need to able to build. Now most of the population is coming around crossing more than 70.”

He added, “Then we also need to build a geriatric care doctor. I am going to ask a question which is a bit future oriented, but we have in the audience, a gentleman who used to be our Minister for Railways, and there was a question he had a problem with the officials who said, we can’t give data on where the trains are parked.

Doctor B Bhaskar Rao opens up about privacy of data in hospitals

When asked, “How do you ensure privacy and yet ensure that the data can be processed in such a way that hospitals like you can give an early alert that a train, or in this case, an artery, is blocked at this point and you need to take a look at it.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rao pointed out, “There is no, you know, privacy or anything as far as the data is concerned, as long as it is the patient’s personal things, there is a lot more on the public domain today. The entire artificial intelligence has come. There are millions of X-rays they will be able to screen. And now they are saying that this is going to be easy to identify. This is the correct disease like pathology, the X-rays, radiology, C.T. scans and all.”

When asked, Do you think India could be a kind of powerhouse in understanding and providing the base level of technology, where these things can be then built upon?

Doctor B Bhaskar Rao to this, reverted, ” Yes, yes. In India, because the the population, both young and middle and the elderly people are their equal number. And we have a lot more clinical trials and other things are research is going on. So with this I think we will be the powerhouse. Definitely, can able to build and identify and we can able to tell if you look into that in India, when I was a medical student at the four decades back, lot of Indians used to go to America and the UK and other countries to get the treatment, even including a bypass surgery.”

He added, “Today it is reversed. There are so many flights which are coming from the entire world to India to get the treatment done. One the quality, the second one is the less expensive when compared to their own countries, even including the American and Europe. The Indian population, they are specifically coming here for to get the treatments that way. We have been built the Indian, health care in a much advanced.

‘India is going to lead in artificial intelligence’

Doctor B Bhaskar Rao elaborated, “Definitely Indian in healthcare. India is going to lead in all aspects of the prevention, the curative and also the digital, the artificial intelligence. Because of the volume, what we have seen even today over a young population are getting, heart diseases, which was never heard in before. Nearly 20% of the people who are less than 40 years, they are getting because of the advancements that are coming in the technology, the 80 and the people are stressful, not able to understand the proper health.”

He concluded, “We now with, you are promoting yoga and all those things. Apart from doing things, we should also concentrate a little bit. A lot of people are changing towards the prevention of health. If it continues then it will be definitely a good thing for India. Thank you doctor. Out. This is a this is a theme which the Prime Minister dwelt on this morning.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full session here:

