India Declares One-Day National Mourning Today: Who Was Sheikh Hamad and Why Is He Being Honoured?

India is observing a one-day national mourning on Monday, July 13 to honour Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa AI Thani. He is also known as the Father of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. He played a major role in Qatar’s economic growth and development by ruling the Gulf nation from 1995 to 2013. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government announced the one-day national mourning as a mark of respect for the former Qatari leader.

India Declares One-Day National Mourning on Sheikh Hamad Demise

According to the MEA statement released on Sunday, the Government of India instituted this day of national mourning to pay homage to Sheikh Hamad’s enduring legacy.

“The Government of India has declared one-day national mourning tomorrow, 13 July 2026, as a mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, who passed away today,” the ministry stated.

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment on the day.”

India declares one-day national mourning on demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar Press Release ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/JfpYMnhWNo — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 12, 2026







The MEA further noted that Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is slated to journey to Qatar to deliver the Indian government’s official condolences.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Sheikh Hamad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Sheikh Hamad, remembering him as a forward-thinking statesman who propelled Qatar into one of the most affluent nations globally whilst cementing bilateral relations with India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, “We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honor of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024.”

“I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Sheikh Hamad assumed leadership of Qatar in 1995, and throughout his 18-year tenure, he guided the nation through one of the most transformative eras in its history.

Who Was Sheikh Hamad?

He is widely recognised for completely modernising Qatar through extensive economic overhauls, boosting its international profile, and establishing the groundwork for its status as a premier energy exporter and global arbitrator.

He directed significant investments towards expanding Qatar’s immense liquefied natural gas sector, converting the small Gulf state into a premier global LNG exporter.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad chose to abdicate, voluntarily transferring authority to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, observing that it was time for a new generation to guide the country forward with fresh perspectives.

Inputs from ANI

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