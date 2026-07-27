India Demands Answers From Ukrainian Envoy Over Sailor’s Killing In Black Sea Attack

Following the death of an Indian sailor in a Black Sea attack, India summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador to India, H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, on Monday. The attack targeted a commercial vessel identified as the MV OMORFI while it was transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea. In response to the growing danger, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also issued an advisory for Indian sailors transiting conflict-hit maritime regions.

Why Did India Summon the Ukrainian Ambassador?

This diplomatic step comes after the Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the July 18 strike on the commercial ship. In its latest statement, the MEA said:”Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, HE Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national.”The statement further added:

“The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce.”

What Happened in the Black Sea?

According to the MEA, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly within Russian territorial waters. The vessel had a total of 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. The deceased sailor has been identified as Sagar Gupta. Fortunately, the other two Indian crew members are reported to be safe. This incident follows another deadly strike involving the MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel targeted shortly after departing Ukraine’s port of Odesa.

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