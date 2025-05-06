India Demands Return Of Sacred Buddha Relics Ahead Of Controversial Hong Kong Auction

India seeks to halt Hong Kong auction of gem relics tied to Buddha’s remains, urging Sotheby’s to return them to Piprahwa, where they were unearthed in 1898.

India’s government has strongly opposed the planned auction of rare gem relics believed to be linked to the Buddha, calling for their immediate return to the country. The sacred items, which were excavated in 1898 in Piprahwa, Uttar Pradesh by a British colonial officer, are set to go under the hammer on Wednesday at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.

The collection includes amethysts, pearls, carnelians, shells, and embossed gold sheets. Sotheby’s has described them as relics of “unparalleled religious, archaeological and historical importance.” Many Buddhists believe these items are associated with the bodily remains of the Buddha himself.

In a statement issued Monday, India’s Ministry of Culture said it was taking “swift and comprehensive” legal steps to stop the sale and “highlight the illegality of the auction and ensure compliance with international laws.” The ministry added, “We call upon Sotheby’s Hong Kong to immediately withdraw the relics from auction and cooperate with Indian authorities to return these sacred artifacts to their rightful place.”

According to CNN, Sotheby’s general counsel responded to India’s legal notice and assured that “our full attention is given to this matter.”

The relics are part of a historical find by William Claxton Peppé, a British engineer who uncovered a stupa on his Birdpur estate, located near the Nepal border. Inside the structure were five urns containing about 1,800 gemstones, precious metals, and fragments of bone and ash—believed to date back to around 240 BCE. An inscription on one of the urns identified the remains as those of the Buddha, making this one of the most credible discoveries of his relics in modern history.

Although the Buddha was born in present-day Nepal, he spent most of his life in India. Following Peppé’s discovery, the bone and ash remains were presented by the British to King Chulalongkorn of Siam (now Thailand) and are now housed across major Buddhist sites in Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. Most of the gems were sent to a museum in Kolkata, while a portion—considered duplicates—was kept by the Peppé family.

The gems now up for sale belong to three descendants of Peppé, including his great-grandson Chris Peppé. Since inheriting the relics in 2013, the family has displayed them in global exhibitions and provided public access through the Piprahwa Project. Chris told CNN that the auction “may present the fairest and most transparent way to transfer this small part of the original find to Buddhists.” He added that 25% of the sale proceeds would be donated to Buddhist institutions and another 25% to displaying the main collection in Kolkata, which has never been shown publicly.

However, the auction has faced strong criticism from historians and religious experts. “There is a limit to greed. Commercialization… of the relic gems must be stopped,” said Professor Karam Tej S. Sarao, a former head of Buddhist Studies at the University of Delhi. He emphasized the gems should be “enshrined in the Piprahwa Stūpa where they belong.”

Experts in Southeast Asian Buddhist art, Curator Conan Cheong and Professor Ashley Thompson of SOAS, University of London, also condemned the sale. In a joint paper, they said the auction “perpetuates colonial violence,” pointing out that for many Buddhists, the relics represent the “corporeal remains imbued with the living presence of the Buddha.”

Despite claims by the Peppé family that public interest in the gems has been low, critics believe that cultural artifacts like these should not be part of private sales. The Indian government maintains that these sacred items were taken during colonial times and should be returned to their place of origin, where they hold deep religious meaning.

As the auction date nears, pressure is mounting on Sotheby’s to reconsider its decision and return the relics to India, respecting their spiritual and historical significance.