Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

India has firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations that a drone strike targeted the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling the claim completely baseless and false.

India Denies Targeting Nankana Sahib; Says Pakistan Disturbed by India’s Unity

India has firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that a drone strike targeted the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling the claim baseless


India has firmly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that a drone strike targeted the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, calling the claim completely baseless and false.

In a special briefing on #OperationSindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that India has maintained full restraint and respect for religious sites. He added that the rumors being spread by Pakistan are merely a diversionary tactic to deflect from the internal panic and unrest they are facing.

“India did not target Nankana Sahib Gurudwara through a drone attack. The claim is entirely false,” Misri said, clarifying the country’s official position.

Misri further remarked, “India’s unity and resolve is itself a challenge to Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, reports from Pakistan’s Rawalpindi suggest that Noor Khan Airbase may have come under attack. A massive explosion was reportedly heard near the site late Friday night, adding to the growing tension in the region.

More details awaited.

