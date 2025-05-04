‘India Deserves An Apology’: Why Has Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Accused President Muizzu?

In a strong public statement, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has accused President Mohamed Muizzu of deceiving voters during his 2023 election campaign by falsely claiming that agreements with India threatened the country’s sovereignty.

In a strong public statement, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has accused President Mohamed Muizzu of deceiving voters during his 2023 election campaign by falsely claiming that agreements with India threatened the country’s sovereignty. His comments came shortly after Muizzu admitted that there were “no serious concerns” with these agreements.

Shahid said Muizzu’s recent remarks completely contradict the fear-based political campaign he ran to win the presidency. He called on the president to apologise to both the people of the Maldives and India for misleading them and damaging the country’s international image.

Shahid accuses Muizzu of political double-speak

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shahid said President Muizzu’s public admission has exposed the falsehoods that formed the core of his 2023 presidential campaign.

“After years of false claims, President Muizzu has now confirmed there are no ‘serious concerns’ with the bilateral agreements between the Maldives and India. He won the 2023 presidential election on the back of a campaign that claimed these agreements threatened our sovereignty and territorial integrity. That narrative has now collapsed under his own words,” Shahid wrote.

He also added that the statements made by Muizzu about India during the election season “spread fear, broke trust, and damaged Maldives’ reputation globally.”

“The people of Maldives and India deserve an apology and a serious accounting for the harm caused,” he added.

Muizzu had earlier campaigned on anti-India promises

President Muizzu came to power largely on a platform that criticised the Maldives’ close ties with India. During his campaign, he portrayed India-related agreements as a threat to the country’s sovereignty. He also promised to remove all Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives.

Shortly after taking office, Muizzu raised this issue during his very first meeting with Indian officials. At the time, he reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of Indian military forces, insisting that their presence on Maldivian soil was unwelcome.

However, his recent comments downplaying the threat posed by these same agreements have sparked widespread criticism, especially from former diplomats like Shahid.

India-Maldives tensions flared earlier in 2024

Relations between India and the Maldives took a hit earlier this year when some Maldivian government officials made derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep. The comments were widely condemned in India, sparking a strong public reaction.

Prominent Indian personalities, including cricketers and Bollywood stars, encouraged Indian tourists to explore domestic beach destinations as an alternative to the Maldives, which relies heavily on tourism.

In response, the Maldivian government tried to distance itself from the controversy. The country’s Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, publicly stated that such remarks against foreign leaders were “unacceptable” and did not reflect the official position of the government.

Indian troops set to leave Maldives following Muizzu’s demand

Despite the softer tone in his recent statements, President Muizzu’s key election promise of removing Indian military personnel is being fulfilled. On May 9, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Indian troops were being withdrawn from the Maldives.

The Indian government also said that it was sending “competent persons” to replace the military staff, suggesting that the withdrawal would not disrupt ongoing cooperation in essential services like aviation support and medical aid.

Muizzu had previously declared that “no Indian military personnel,” whether in uniform or dressed in civilian clothes, would remain in the country after May 10, 2023, as reported by Maldives-based outlet The Edition on March 15, 2023.

Shahid demands accountability for misleading voters

Shahid, who has held several senior diplomatic roles including President of the United Nations General Assembly, said that the damage done by Muizzu’s earlier rhetoric would not be easy to undo. He urged the president to own up to his actions and explain the reasons behind the policy flip-flop.

He also warned that spreading misinformation in the name of politics comes with a price—not just in terms of foreign relations, but also in eroding public trust at home.