India Destroys 70 Pakistani Missiles in Air Defence Operation Over Jaisalmer

India’s air defence forces intercepted and destroyed more than 70 missiles aimed at the Jaisalmer region by Pakistan late Thursday, according to a report by CNN. The missile strike attempt prompted an immediate response from Indian defence systems, which were fully activated to detect, track, and eliminate incoming threats before they could cause any damage.

As of Friday morning, the border area near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan remains on high alert, with Indian security forces maintaining close surveillance. The swift activation of the air safety systems prevented any ground impact, effectively neutralising the situation.

The Indian defence forces reported that multiple drones and missile attacks were intercepted mid-air, stopping them from hitting any targets. The strong and precise reaction helped prevent any further escalation in the already tense border environment.

As the situation developed, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level emergency meeting at his residence on Thursday evening. The meeting included senior state officials such as the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, DG Intelligence, and ADG Law and Order. The purpose of the meeting was to closely review the border security arrangements and to stay prepared for any further developments.

Officials have not reported any casualties or damage on the Indian side, thanks to the robust missile interception system deployed in the region.

With tensions growing and cross-border security becoming a major concern again, the Indian defence establishment is keeping a watchful eye on further activity near the international border.