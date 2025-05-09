India Destroys Pakistan Army Post Across LoC: First Visuals Revealed

Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
In a significant escalation of tensions along the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has carried out precision strikes on Pakistani military positions following repeated ceasefire violations.

According to sources, several Pakistani posts were obliterated in the targeted retaliation by Indian forces.

First Footage Released of Strike

For the first time, the Indian Army has released visuals showing the destruction of a Pakistani military post during the counterattack.

The operation came in response to a fresh wave of cross-border firing by Pakistani troops. These incidents followed an earlier attempt by Pakistan to target Indian regions using drones and missiles, which Indian defenses successfully thwarted.

The exact location of the destroyed Pakistani post has not been disclosed. However, the strike is being viewed as a firm message to Pakistan over its repeated ceasefire violations.

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Army stated.

Indian Army Vows to Respond With Force

Officials confirmed that Indian forces not only neutralized the drone threats but also responded strongly to the ceasefire breaches.

“Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the Army added.

The military’s latest actions are being interpreted as a clear show of strength and a warning against future provocations.

BSF Blocks Infiltration; Cities Face Blackouts

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully stopped an infiltration attempt in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, preventing any potential breach of Indian territory.

In a related development, widespread blackouts were reported in multiple border areas. Cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, and regions across Punjab and Rajasthan experienced prolonged power outages through the night.

The sudden outages are believed to be a precautionary measure amid the growing border tension.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah Visits Jammu After Failed Drone Attack, Jammu on Alert

 

