India Dispatches 50 Tonnes Of Prefab Offices To Myanmar Under Operation Brahma

Strengthening its role as the first responder to Myanmar’s devastating earthquake last month, India has dispatched 20 pre-fabricated office structures, weighing around 50 tonnes, to Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, under its ongoing Operation Brahma humanitarian relief mission.

The latest consignment was flown in by Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft on April 15, and will serve as temporary offices for various ministries of Myanmar’s government as the country continues to recover from the March 28 earthquake, which left widespread destruction in its wake.

India’s Leading Role in Relief Efforts

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has so far supplied over 750 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to Myanmar since the quake struck. This has included essential medicines, foodgrains, ready-to-eat meals, tents, blankets, generators, rapidly deployable surgical and medical shelters, water, hygiene kits, drinking water supplies, essential clothing, and now pre-fabricated structures.

Operation Brahma has not only focused on providing aid to Myanmar’s government and citizens, but has also extended relief to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.

Medical Support and Rescue Operations

In a significant humanitarian move, India had earlier deployed an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team and a 127-member Indian Army field hospital team to Myanmar. The 200-bed field hospital has treated 2,519 patients over the past two weeks.

Two IAF C-17 aircraft were also used to bring back Indian Army doctors and personnel of the 60-Para Field Hospital post-de-induction, marking the successful completion of a crucial phase of medical support.

Operation Brahma

Launched immediately after the earthquake, Operation Brahma has showcased India’s steadfast commitment to its neighbor in times of crisis. The swift and large-scale response reflects India’s willingness to stand with the people of Myanmar and support their recovery efforts.

“India’s supply of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material demonstrates our solidarity with the people of Myanmar, and our commitment to continue supporting them through these challenging times,” the MEA noted in its statement.

