India, Egypt Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Ties With Focus On Technology, Financing, and Regional Threats

India and Egypt held the 4th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Cairo on Wednesday, agreeing to enhance joint efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Egypt reaffirmed its full support for India in addressing all forms of violence and terrorism. Both countries strongly condemned the recent “heinous terrorist attack” in Pahalgam that targeted domestic and international tourists. The two sides also discussed regional and global terror threats, reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism and related domains.

Egypt Reaffirms Support For India On Security Concerns

In a press release, the MEA said, “India and Egypt strongly condemned the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted domestic and international tourists. Egypt reaffirmed its full support for India in confronting all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining the country’s security and stability.” The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing threats and identifying strategies to confront terrorism through coordinated bilateral action.

Discussions Target New And Emerging Terror Challenges

Delegations from both countries discussed new and emerging challenges in counter-terrorism, including the use of advanced technologies by terrorist groups. The two nations explored measures to counter terrorist financing, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, the use of unmanned aerial systems, and the exploitation of cyberspace to disseminate extremist propaganda. The discussions also covered anti-money laundering strategies, drug trafficking, and organised crime.

Focus On Capacity Building And Information Sharing

India and Egypt agreed to expand cooperation in training, capacity building, cyber security, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for counter-terrorism purposes. They committed to enhanced exchange of best practices and timely information sharing between their agencies.

Commitment To Multilateral Engagement

Both sides discussed increasing coordination in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, BRICS, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The MEA noted, “The two sides also discussed strengthening of multilateral cooperation in counter terrorism, including in the United Nations, BRICS, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) and FATF.” India and Egypt reiterated their support for the early adoption of the United Nations Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT). They agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in India at a mutually convenient date.

