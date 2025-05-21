Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Expels Pakistani Diplomat For Undiplomatic Activities Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout

India Expels Pakistani Diplomat For Undiplomatic Activities Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout

India expelled a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi for activities inconsistent with his status, amid military tensions following Operation Sindoor’s strikes on terror bases.

India Expels Pakistani Diplomat For Undiplomatic Activities Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout


In a strong diplomatic move, India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official stationed at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, declaring him persona non grata for engaging in activities that violated diplomatic protocols. The official was instructed to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

The MEA issued a formal demarche to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission. “He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” read the official statement.

In diplomatic terms, persona non grata is the most severe form of expressing displeasure with a foreign diplomat. It implies that the individual is no longer welcome in the host country, often without specific reasons being publicly disclosed.

This expulsion comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations, following India’s major counterterror operation, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operation Sindoor Briefing to 70 Nations

Just days before the expulsion, a senior Indian military officer briefed defence attachés and representatives from 70 countries about Operation Sindoor, which saw India strike nine terror launchpads across Pakistan on May 7.

The targeted strikes reportedly hit major bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched multiple drone incursions into Indian airspace during the subsequent nights. However, India’s air defence systems intercepted and neutralised these attempts quickly.

India then escalated its military response, striking strategic locations including Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan airbase. The situation de-escalated only after Islamabad approached New Delhi for a ceasefire, which was negotiated through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks.

🇮🇳 Diplomatic Fallout

While the MEA did not confirm a direct link between the diplomat’s expulsion and Operation Sindoor, the timing of the action suggests that India is tightening its national security controls amid military tensions with Pakistan.

The swift expulsion sends a clear message that India will not tolerate any form of diplomatic misuse or covert activities, especially during times of cross-border conflict.

ALSO READ: Centre Issues Notice to Uber Over ‘Advance Tip’ Feature, Flags It as Unfair Trade Practice

Filed under

India expels Pakistani diplomat Operation Sindoor India persona non grata meaning

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand