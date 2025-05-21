India Expels Pakistani Diplomat For Undiplomatic Activities Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout

India expelled a Pakistani diplomat in New Delhi for activities inconsistent with his status, amid military tensions following Operation Sindoor’s strikes on terror bases.

In a strong diplomatic move, India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official stationed at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, declaring him persona non grata for engaging in activities that violated diplomatic protocols. The official was instructed to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

The MEA issued a formal demarche to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission. “He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” read the official statement.

In diplomatic terms, persona non grata is the most severe form of expressing displeasure with a foreign diplomat. It implies that the individual is no longer welcome in the host country, often without specific reasons being publicly disclosed.

This expulsion comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations, following India’s major counterterror operation, Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor Briefing to 70 Nations

Just days before the expulsion, a senior Indian military officer briefed defence attachés and representatives from 70 countries about Operation Sindoor, which saw India strike nine terror launchpads across Pakistan on May 7.

The targeted strikes reportedly hit major bases of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched multiple drone incursions into Indian airspace during the subsequent nights. However, India’s air defence systems intercepted and neutralised these attempts quickly.

India then escalated its military response, striking strategic locations including Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan airbase. The situation de-escalated only after Islamabad approached New Delhi for a ceasefire, which was negotiated through the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks.

🇮🇳 Diplomatic Fallout

While the MEA did not confirm a direct link between the diplomat’s expulsion and Operation Sindoor, the timing of the action suggests that India is tightening its national security controls amid military tensions with Pakistan.

The swift expulsion sends a clear message that India will not tolerate any form of diplomatic misuse or covert activities, especially during times of cross-border conflict.

