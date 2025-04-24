India Summons Pakistan’s Military Diplomat After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India will also withdraw its own military advisors from Islamabad and annul these posts in both high commissions. Five support staff will be recalled as well.

In a decisive diplomatic move following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India has formally summoned Pakistan’s top envoy in Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and issued a Persona Non Grata declaration for the military, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission. These officials have been asked to leave within a week.

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from Saudi Arabia and chaired an urgent two-hour meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In another strong retaliatory measure, the Integrated Check Post at Attari has been closed immediately. Those with valid permits may return before May 1, 2025.

Further escalating the pressure, India has indefinitely suspended the Indus Waters Treaty—a long-standing agreement viewed as a rare point of cooperation between the two countries. The government emphasized that these steps reflect zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism.

