India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23

In a major move amid ongoing tensions, India has extended the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, until 23 June. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday confirming the extension of the ban.

This ban means no Pakistani commercial or military aircraft can fly over Indian territory during this period. The decision comes as part of India’s continued response to Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan, in a reciprocal action, has extended its airspace closure for all Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military planes, until 4:59 a.m. local time on 24 June. The Pakistan Airports Authority announced the extension on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

The mutual airspace restrictions further complicate air travel and connectivity between the two neighboring countries, affecting commercial airlines and military logistics alike.

India has also taken additional diplomatic and strategic measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the strength of diplomatic personnel at Pakistan’s High Commission.

This latest extension underscores the deepening diplomatic and security tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries continuing to impose travel and operational restrictions on each other’s aviation sectors.

Key Points:

India extends airspace ban on Pakistani airlines and military aircraft until 23 June.

Pakistan reciprocates by extending its ban on Indian aircraft until 24 June.

Both countries have blocked each other’s airlines from using their airspace.

The move is part of India’s response to Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

Additional measures include holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and curtailing diplomatic strength.

