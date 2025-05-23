Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23

India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23

The mutual airspace restrictions further complicate air travel and connectivity between the two neighboring countries, affecting commercial airlines and military logistics alike.

India Extends Airspace Ban On Pakistani Aircraft And Military Flights Till June 23

In a major move amid ongoing tensions, India has extended the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, until 23 June.


In a major move amid ongoing tensions, India has extended the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, until 23 June. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday confirming the extension of the ban.

This ban means no Pakistani commercial or military aircraft can fly over Indian territory during this period. The decision comes as part of India’s continued response to Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan, in a reciprocal action, has extended its airspace closure for all Indian-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military planes, until 4:59 a.m. local time on 24 June. The Pakistan Airports Authority announced the extension on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

The mutual airspace restrictions further complicate air travel and connectivity between the two neighboring countries, affecting commercial airlines and military logistics alike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India has also taken additional diplomatic and strategic measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the strength of diplomatic personnel at Pakistan’s High Commission.

This latest extension underscores the deepening diplomatic and security tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries continuing to impose travel and operational restrictions on each other’s aviation sectors.

Key Points:

  • India extends airspace ban on Pakistani airlines and military aircraft until 23 June.

  • Pakistan reciprocates by extending its ban on Indian aircraft until 24 June.

  • Both countries have blocked each other’s airlines from using their airspace.

  • The move is part of India’s response to Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

  • Additional measures include holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and curtailing diplomatic strength.

ALSO READ: Agnikul Co-Founder Prof. Satya Chakravarthy Reveals How Their Electric Semi-Cryo Engine Will Carve Its Own Niche In Private Sector | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

India airspace ban Pakistani aircraft

India has strongly critic

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...
EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Netanyahu has come under

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...
A man who had been missin

MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row At UN After Terror Attack in Pahalgam

‘20,000 Indians Killed In Terrorist Attacks’: India Hits Back at Pakistan Over Indus Treaty Row...

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer Over Gaza Remarks

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’