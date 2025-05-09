Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
India Extends Closure of 24 Airports Amid Pakistan Tensions; Srinagar, Jammu, Leh to Remain Shut Till May 14

India extends closure of 24 airports near western border till May 14 amid Pakistan tensions. Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh remain shut; Hajj flights and regular services disrupted.

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, aviation authorities have extended the closure of 24 airports near India’s western borders till May 14, with Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh among the most affected, officials confirmed on Friday.

According to a senior aviation officer quoted by Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been updated due to the prevailing security scenario following India’s recent precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which came in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

Airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will remain shut until 5:29 AM on May 15, affecting both domestic and international travel.

List of Affected Airports:

  • Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Jammu

  • Ladakh: Leh

  • Punjab: Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot

  • Himachal Pradesh: Bhuntar, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal

  • UT Chandigarh: Chandigarh

  • Rajasthan: Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner

  • Gujarat: Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, Bhuj

Airlines Cancel Flights, Hajj Operations Hit

The Srinagar airport has now cancelled Hajj flights for the third consecutive day, impacting pilgrims as operations remain suspended.

Several carriers including Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to and from all affected regions.
Air India has offered full refunds or one-time rescheduling waivers for passengers booked on these routes. IndiGo also issued alerts allowing passengers to check status, rebook, or request refunds via dedicated web links.

Security Measures Ramped Up Across Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have imposed heightened security checks. This includes:

  • Secondary Ladder Point Checks (SLPC) for all passengers

  • Suspension of visitor entries into airport terminals

  • Deployment of Air Marshals at sensitive airports

  • Passenger advisory to arrive at airports at least three hours before departure

Background: Operation Sindoor and Cross-Border Attacks

The airspace restrictions come amid military tensions following Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory air strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In response, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks targeting Indian territories in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Though India’s S-400 air defense system successfully intercepted many of these projectiles, authorities have opted for continued caution.

