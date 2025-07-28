India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed the Congress, saying that India fought on two and a half fronts. Everyone knows about the two fronts, but in this half front, there is also a Rahul Occupied Congress.

Thakur’s remarks came in Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Thakur Accuses Congress Of Making Insulting Cartoons Of Modi On Social Media

The BJP MP said, “In the last two months, the Congress has made disgusting and insulting cartoons against the Prime Minister and the Indian Army on social media. Rahul Occupied Congress called the Army chief a roadside goon.

Criticising the Opposition, Thakur claimed that no opposition MPs have mentioned how terrorists killed people in Pahalgam. “People were asked about his religion and to recite Kalma, their pants were removed, and then they were killed, “He added.

Thakur also blamed the Opposition for not applauding the Indian Army when the defence minister was discussing the achievements of the armed forces. “There was no applause, no one was thumping the table, “He further said.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has become LoB from LoP. LoB stands for Leader Opposing Bharat. Opposing India and the Prime Minister is his agenda.”

During the debate, the BJP MP lashed out at the former home minister and Congress leader, referring to P Chidambaram’s interview. In the interview, he said, “If Pakistan did not have a hand in this, how can you say that the terrorists came from Pakistan, as per Thakur’s speech.

Thakur Termed Rahul Gandhi As Lashkar-e-Rahul

He further added, “Sometimes they call it Hindu terrorism, sometimes they come to defend Pakistan. There are so many big advocates of Pakistan in the Congress party today that Pakistan defends itself later, and Congress leaders come to defend them.”

“The Pakistani army and the Pakistani government are using the brothers of Lashkar-e-Rahul in their favour. Although it is INC, from their statements and actions, it looks like it has become Islamabad National Congress, “He said.

