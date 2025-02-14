India-France Bilateral Dialogue On Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Held in Paris

India and France convened their Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on February 14, 2025, in Paris.

India and France convened their Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation on February 14, 2025, in Paris. The meeting focused on key developments in disarmament, non-proliferation, and emerging challenges in the fields of nuclear, chemical, and biological security. Discussions also covered outer space security, conventional weapons, and advancements in military technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS).

The Indian delegation was led by Ms. Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) from the Ministry of External Affairs, while the French delegation was headed by Mr. Guillaume Ollagnier, Director for Strategic Affairs, Security, and Disarmament at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Focus Areas of the Dialogue

During the dialogue, both nations reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting global peace and security through multilateral cooperation and export control regimes. Key areas of discussion included:

Nuclear Non-Proliferation : Enhancing cooperation in nuclear safety and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

: Enhancing cooperation in nuclear safety and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). Chemical and Biological Security : Addressing emerging threats related to the misuse of chemical and biological agents.

: Addressing emerging threats related to the misuse of chemical and biological agents. Outer Space Security : Promoting responsible behavior in outer space and preventing the militarization of space.

: Promoting responsible behavior in outer space and preventing the militarization of space. AI and Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) : Examining the ethical and security implications of AI in military operations.

: Examining the ethical and security implications of AI in military operations. Conventional Arms Control: Discussing the need for responsible trade and use of conventional weapons.

Commitment to Multilateralism

Both sides emphasized the importance of multilateral frameworks and international cooperation in ensuring disarmament and non-proliferation. They reiterated their support for export control regimes such as the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Australia Group, Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The dialogue reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and France in addressing global security challenges. Both countries agreed to continue their close collaboration and maintain regular dialogues on disarmament and related issues to ensure global stability and peace.

The meeting concluded with a shared understanding of the need to adapt to evolving security threats and to enhance cooperation in emerging areas such as AI, space security, and autonomous weapons.

