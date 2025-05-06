India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To Know

Following instructions from the Centre, all states and Union Territories are set to conduct a large-scale civil defence security drill on Wednesday, aimed at preparing for potential hostile threats.

Following instructions from the Centre, all states and Union Territories are set to conduct a large-scale civil defence security drill on Wednesday, aimed at preparing for potential hostile threats. While the government’s notification does not explicitly mention the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, the timing—just days after the Pahalgam terror attack—has sparked wide speculation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that the drill will take place across 244 Civil Defence districts, extending all the way to village levels. The focus is on readiness and response mechanisms, with active involvement expected from civil defence volunteers, district authorities, Home Guards, NCC, NSS, NYKS, and school and college students.

Comprehensive Training and Response Planning

The exercise has been designed to assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, communication networks, control room readiness, and civilian protection strategies. Civilians will be trained to respond to hostile attacks, conduct blackout procedures, camouflage key installations, and participate in evacuation and rescue operations. Training modules will also include firefighting, first-aid, and shelter building.

This marks the first time since 1971—a year that saw the last major Indo-Pak war and the creation of Bangladesh—that such a drill is being carried out on a national scale.

Background: Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

The drill comes in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 Indian tourists and a local pony operator were killed. The attack has drawn widespread outrage and has been linked to Pakistan-based terror elements. In response, India has initiated a series of diplomatic and strategic moves, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and high-level meetings led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre’s push for this preparedness drill is being seen as a step toward ensuring civilian safety, while also indicating that India is preparing for all possible scenarios as tensions escalate.

