Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
India Gears Up for the World’s Longest Hyperloop Corridor: A 1,200 Kmph Transport Revolution

India is set to build a 50 km commercial hyperloop corridor, the longest in the world, following IIT Madras' successful test track, marking a game-changing leap in high-speed transport.

Hyperloop Corridor


India is taking a major leap in futuristic transport by planning a 50-kilometre commercial hyperloop corridor—the longest in the world. This move follows the successful construction of a 422-meter hyperloop test track at IIT Madras, developed in collaboration with Indian Railways. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the government’s commitment to pushing hyperloop technology forward, marking a significant step toward revolutionizing high-speed travel.

Speaking at the valedictory event of Asia’s first Global Hyperloop Competition at IIT Madras, Vaishnaw highlighted the government’s investment in developing hyperloop technology. “The first test tube is a major milestone. We have already provided two grants of USD 1 million each (Rs 9 crore) to IIT Madras, and a third grant of the same amount will be given to advance the project further,” he announced.

Take a look at the Video:

50 Km Hyperloop Corridor

Vaishnaw also confirmed that Indian Railways will launch a commercial hyperloop project once the technology is ready for deployment. “We will identify a 40-50 km site for commercial transport and begin operations. This will be key to assessing the viability of hyperloop technology in India,” he added. Once operational, the hyperloop system is expected to achieve speeds of up to 1,200 kmph, drastically reducing travel time and reshaping urban connectivity.

Hyperloop technology was first conceptualized in the 1970s by Swiss professor Marcel Juffer and later pursued by Swissmetro SA in 1992, though their project was halted in 2009. Since then, the concept has gained traction worldwide, with multiple companies working to develop large-scale hyperloop projects.
Some of the key hyperloop initiatives across the globe include:

  • Virgin Hyperloop, which has been conducting tests in Nevada, USA
  • TransPod, a Canadian firm developing its own hyperloop system
  • European and Middle Eastern projects exploring commercial applications

Next-Gen Transport

Beyond hyperloop, the Indian Railways Ministry has also partnered with IIT Madras to develop cutting-edge transport solutions, including vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles. With continuous government funding and research, India is set to become a global leader in futuristic mobility.

As the country moves toward implementing hyperloop technology, this ambitious project could redefine travel, making ultra-high-speed transport a reality in India and setting the stage for global hyperloop innovation.

