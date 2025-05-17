India Gives Special Permit To 160 Afghan Trucks From Attari Border

The clearance was granted as a “special gesture,” and follows a recent conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi — the first political-level contact between India and the Taliban regime.

In a noteworthy diplomatic move, India has permitted the entry of 160 trucks from Afghanistan through the Attari border in Punjab, carrying consignments of dry fruits and nuts. The clearance was granted as a “special gesture,” and follows a recent conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi — the first political-level contact between India and the Taliban regime.

Border Blockade Eased After Talks

According to official correspondence and reports in Times of India and Indian Express, the clearance came after Afghan authorities requested India’s help in facilitating the entry of trucks stranded in Pakistan. Initially, Pakistani authorities had reportedly blocked passage, allowing only partial unloading at Attari. The trucks had been stuck following the temporary closure of the Attari-Wagah border on April 23, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

An internal communication dated May 14 from the Deputy Commissioner of Customs at ICP Attari confirmed India’s approval:

“The Government of India has given necessary permission to allow aforementioned 162 trucks into India through Wagah-Attari Border.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Logistical arrangements were promptly made by Indian Customs to process and clear the incoming freight, ensuring seamless cargo movement despite recent security tensions.

Diplomatic Overtones and Terror Concerns

Jaishankar’s phone call with Muttaqi on May 15 also held diplomatic significance. In his statement on X, he acknowledged a “good conversation,” appreciating the Taliban foreign minister’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead. He further welcomed the Taliban’s dismissal of misinformation campaigns aimed at sowing distrust between New Delhi and Kabul.

India has not officially recognised the Taliban government, but this episode indicates a cautious but pragmatic approach in dealing with Afghanistan, particularly on humanitarian and trade issues.

Must Read: Watch, AIIMS Helicopter Ambulance Crashes, Ripped In Two Parts In Kedarnath