India Halts All Postal Services With Pakistan As Tensions Grows After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists, India has intensified its diplomatic retaliation against Pakistan.

One of the latest moves includes the suspension of all postal and parcel services from Pakistan, as confirmed by the Ministry of Communications.

India Suspends All Mail Routes from Pakistan

A public notice issued by the Ministry stated that all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan—whether by air or surface transport—have been suspended with immediate effect. This step follows earlier restrictions imposed on trade between the two countries.

Just hours before the postal ban, the Ministry of Commerce announced a complete ban on both direct and indirect imports from Pakistan. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) emphasized that the measure has been taken to protect national security and uphold public policy.

“The import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan is now prohibited until further orders,” the DGFT notification stated.

Sea and Airspace Blocked for Pakistan

In addition to trade and postal restrictions, Pakistani-flagged ships are now barred from Indian ports, and Indian vessels are banned from docking in Pakistan. India has also closed its airspace to all Pakistani airlines, further escalating the diplomatic freeze.

The recent wave of retaliatory actions stems from the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26, including foreign nationals. The Resistance Front (TRF), a known Lashkar affiliate, initially claimed responsibility but retracted the claim following widespread international backlash.

India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Islamabad

In response, India downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan, taking several strong actions:

Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty

Expulsion of Pakistani military attachés

Closure of Indian airspace to Pakistani carriers

Cancellation of all Pakistani visas, including those issued for medical purposes

Deadline issued for Pakistani nationals in India to return home

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan test-fired the Abdali surface-to-surface missile with a 450-kilometre range during its Ex INDUS exercise. Indian officials condemned the move as a reckless and provocative escalation under already volatile circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s stance during a press conference with Angola’s President João Lourenço. He reiterated that India will take strong, decisive action against terrorists and their sponsors, calling terrorism the “greatest threat to humanity.”

