Monday, May 5, 2025
India Halts Water Flow To Pakistan, All Baglihar Dam Gates Shut, Kishanganga Flow To Be Curtailed Next

India has shut all gates of the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River, halting water flow to Pakistan as part of a sweeping retaliation plan. Similar curbs are being readied for the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum, in line with India’s vow to block “a single drop” from reaching its neighbour.

India shuts Baglihar Dam gates, halts water to Pakistan; Kishanganga flow to be stopped next amid rising post-Pahalgam attack tensions.


India has cut off the water flow to Pakistan from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is preparing to reduce runoff from the Kishanganga project on the Jhelum River, as part of its declared policy to stop “a single drop” from reaching the neighbouring country via the Indus river system.

Latest visuals from Ramban confirm that all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project have been closed.

90% Flow Reduction to Pakistan from Baglihar Dam

Following a week of discussions and hydrological testing, Indian authorities commenced de-silting operations at the Baglihar Dam. The sluice gates were subsequently lowered, cutting downstream water flow to Pakistan by up to 90%.

A similar plan is in place for the Kishanganga Dam, where, according to an Hindustan Times report, officials said massive maintenance work will begin “very soon,” and all downstream flow will be halted. Located in the Gurez Valley of the northwestern Himalayas, the Kishanganga project is the first mega hydropower plant in the region. Pakistan has consistently objected to the design of both the Baglihar and Kishanganga dams.

Larger Retaliatory Action Plan

The Indian move comes within hours of Pakistan testing a surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Saturday and announcing a ban on ships bearing the Pakistani flag from docking at Indian ports.

India had earlier paused the six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan, a move that followed the killing of dozens of tourists in a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

On Saturday, the Jal Shakti Ministry briefed the Union Home Ministry on a series of measures being planned to augment water supply to northern Indian states using rivers from the Indus system.

“We are ready with stringent punitive measures against Pakistan and nearly 50 engineers from the NHPC are already in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the operations,” Hindustan Times quoted an official from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

