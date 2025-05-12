‘India Has Only Paused, Not Ended Retaliation’: PM Modi Warns Pakistan In National Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India’s response to terrorism from Pakistan has only been paused—not ended. Speaking on the government’s recent military operations under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi revealed new details about India’s powerful retaliation, its advanced defense capabilities, and the country’s unwavering stance against terrorism.

In a powerful and emotional address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India’s response to terrorism from Pakistan has only been paused—not ended. Speaking on the government’s recent military operations under ‘Operation Sindoor’, Modi revealed new details about India’s powerful retaliation, its advanced defense capabilities, and the country’s unwavering stance against terrorism.

“India Has Only Paused Retaliation Against Pakistan”

PM Modi made it clear that while there may be a temporary break in military action, India’s fight against cross-border terrorism is far from over.

“India has only paused retaliation against Pakistan,” he said. “We will be watching Pakistan closely.”

He added that the Indian armed forces and the Border Security Force (BSF) remain on high alert, ready to act at any moment.

“Indian forces and BSF are all on alert,” Modi stated.

Pakistan Desperately Tried to Stop India’s Response

Modi revealed that once the Indian forces began their strikes, Pakistan scrambled to stop the retaliation.

“Pakistan went pillar to post to stop India’s retaliation,” he said.

According to him, Pakistan even contacted India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to request a ceasefire.

“Pakistan was forced to call India’s DGMO seeking ceasefire,” he said. But by that time, India had already delivered a major blow.

“By then, India had destroyed terror HQs in Pakistan,” Modi confirmed.

Air Defence and Precision Strikes: A New Age of Warfare

PM Modi proudly highlighted India’s use of modern military technology and precision weapons during the operation.

“India’s Air defence system destroyed Pak drones in the air,” he said, explaining how the country successfully intercepted Pakistan’s attacks.

At the same time, India launched its own offensive strikes using indigenous drones and missiles.

“Indian drones and missiles conducted precision strikes,” he said. “Indian forces hit Pakistan’s air bases, their pride.”

These strikes were not just symbolic—they hit core infrastructure and showed India’s growing military power.

Operation Sindoor: A New Doctrine for a New India

PM Modi introduced ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a defining shift in how India tackles terrorism.

“Op Sindoor is India’s new doctrine against terrorism,” he explained.

According to him, the operation did more than just destroy terror camps—it sent a clear warning that any act of aggression against India would be met with “a fierce response.”

“Terrorism against India will be met with a fierce response,” he declared.

No More Nuclear Blackmail or Excuses

One of Modi’s strongest statements came when he addressed Pakistan’s repeated attempts to use its nuclear weapons program as a threat to deter Indian action.

“No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated by India,” he warned.

Modi emphasized that India would treat terrorists and their backers equally, signaling a tough stance against not just militants but also governments that support them.

“There will be no difference between backers of terrorism & the terrorists,” he said.

State-Sponsored Terrorism: India Has the Evidence

In his speech, Modi said that the evidence gathered during Operation Sindoor confirmed Pakistan’s direct role in sponsoring terrorism.

“Evidence in Op Sindoor is proof of state-sponsored [terrorism],” he declared.

He described the operation as a moment of strategic and technological victory, where Indian-made defense equipment played a crucial role.

“Op Sindoor has given a new dimension against terrorism,” he said.

“Op Sindoor displayed Made-In-India defence equipment.”

“India Has Proven Its Might in New Age Warfare”

Modi made it a point to highlight how India has now entered the era of new-age, high-tech warfare, and has proven its capability on a global stage.

“India has proven its might in new age warfare,” he said, praising the scientists, engineers, and defense professionals behind the scenes.

He also emphasized the strength of the people, saying, “India’s unity is our biggest strength.”

“This Is Not the Era of War… But It’s Also Not the Era of Terrorism”

While calling for peace, Modi issued a global reminder that the world must no longer tolerate terror in any form.

“This is not the era of war,” he said.

“But this era is not for terrorism either.”

He went on to say that zero tolerance against terrorism is necessary for building a more peaceful, secure world.

“Zero tolerance against terrorism is crucial for a better world,” Modi stated.

A Final Warning: Pakistan’s Terror Support Will Be Its Downfall

Ending on a sharp note, the Prime Minister held the Pakistani government and its military responsible for backing terror groups, calling it a dangerous move that could backfire.

“Pakistani govt & forces are backing terrorism,” Modi said.

“This support to terrorism will destroy Pakistan.”

With these words, PM Modi made India’s message loud and clear: while the guns may have gone silent for now, the eyes of Indian forces remain wide open. The next move is Pakistan’s—but India is fully prepared for what comes next.