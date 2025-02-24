‘India Has Seen An Infrastructural Boom’: PM Modi At Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, emphasizing India's growing influence in the global economy and highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s immense potential as an investment destination.

PM Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, pressing India's growing influence in the global economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, emphasizing India’s growing influence in the global economy and highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s immense potential as an investment destination. He pointed out that the confidence of international investors in India is stronger than ever, stating, “The world is optimistic about India.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Massive Investments in Infrastructure and Industry

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted the significant investments being made by the government to boost industrial development in Madhya Pradesh. He specifically mentioned the Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex, where the government has invested approximately ₹50,000 crore to transform Madhya Pradesh into a key hub for the petrochemical industry.

He further elaborated on the state’s industrial expansion, stating, “There are more than 300 industrial zones in Madhya Pradesh. Investment zones spanning thousands of acres are also being developed in Pithampur, Ratlam, and Devas. This means immense opportunities for all investors to achieve better returns.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Boom in Infrastructure and Energy Sector

Reflecting on India’s overall economic progress over the past decade, the Prime Minister emphasized the country’s significant advancements in infrastructure and energy production.

“In the past decade, India has witnessed a boom in infrastructure development. The past decade has been a period of unprecedented growth for India’s energy sector,” he said.

He credited this growth to large-scale infrastructure projects, improved connectivity, and increased investment in both conventional and renewable energy sources.

Water Security as a Key to Industrial Development

PM Modi also stressed the importance of water security for sustainable industrial development. He explained the government’s twin approach to water management—focusing on conservation and expanding the ambitious river interlinking mission.

“Water security is crucial for industrial development. On one hand, we are emphasizing water conservation, and on the other, we are advancing with the mega mission of river interlinking,” he said.

These initiatives aim to provide industries with a reliable water supply while also benefiting local communities by improving irrigation and water availability.

Madhya Pradesh’s Energy Surplus and Green Initiatives

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s achievements in the energy sector, PM Modi noted that the state has greatly benefited from India’s energy boom, making it a power-surplus state.

“Madhya Pradesh has benefited from the energy sector boom. Today, Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus, with a 31,000 MW power generation capacity, 30 per cent of which comes from clean energy,” he stated.

He also mentioned Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in solar energy, pointing to the development of major projects.

“The Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the country. Additionally, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh has also been constructed,” PM Modi added.