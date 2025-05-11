India Has The Capability To Target Every System At Pakistan’s Bases: Air Marshal AK Bharti On Measured Strikes

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday emphasised the country's military capabilities, stating that India has the ability to target every system at Pakistan's bases.

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday emphasised the country’s military capabilities, stating that India has the ability to target every system at Pakistan’s bases. This statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations, following India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targetted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India’s military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as hubs for terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bahawalpur.

Addressing a press briefing about the Indian Armed Forces’ decision to strike back after a mass drone attack attempt by Pakistan on the night of the 8th and 9th, which began as early as 22:30 hours, Air Marshal Bharti said, “We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more. However, it was only a measured response to instill good wisdom in our adversary to refrain from further escalation. The IAF’s response was directed only at military installations, avoiding civilians and collateral damage.”

Air Marshal Bharti revealed that Pakistan launched a massive drone attack on Indian cities, including Srinagar and Naliya, on the night of May 8-9, starting at 22:30 hours. According to Bharti, Indian air defence forces were prepared and successfully countered the drone attacks, preventing any damage to intended targets.

“A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we struck its Air bases, command centres, military infrastructure, and air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we struck include Chaklala, Rafiq, and Rahim Yar Khan, sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari and Jacobabad.”

Pakistan launched its own military operation, Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, targetting several key bases in India. Reports suggest that around 300-400 drones were used in the attack, targetting 36 Indian locations, including military bases and religious sites.

The drones were reportedly of Turkish origin, specifically Asisguard Songar drones. India responded with precision strikes on Pakistani air defence sites, including military installations and surveillance radar sites in Lahore and Gujranwala.

“On the night of the 8th and 9th, starting as early as 22:30 hours, our cities had a mass raid of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, starting right from Srinagar and going right up to Naliya…We were prepared and our air defence preparedness ensured that there was no damage on the ground or to any of the intended targets that the enemy had planned for. In a measured and calibrated response, we once again targeted the military installations and surveillance radar sites at Lahore and Gujranwala… Drone attacks continued till morning, which we countered,” said Air Marshal Bharti.

He also highlighted that Pakistan allowed civilian aircraft to fly out of Lahore during the drone attacks, including international passenger aircraft. “While the drone attacks were being launched from somewhere closer to Lahore, the enemy had allowed their civilian aircraft also to continue to fly out of Lahore, not only their own aircraft but also international passenger aircraft, which is quite insensitive and we had to exercise extreme caution…,” he added.

According to Bharti, the methods chosen had the desired effects, but the primary aim wasn’t to inflict casualties. Instead, the focus was on hitting targets accurately, leaving the enemy to assess their losses.

“Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, they had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags,” he added.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targetting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which saw increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were put on high alert and there were blackouts reported across North India.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations had contacted his Indian counterpart and that the two sides had greed to halt all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action, reports emerged of Pakistan violating the ceasefire, with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes “very serious note of these violations”. New Delhi called upon Islamabad to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.