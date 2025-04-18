India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its Union Territory

India has firmly hit back at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent statement calling Kashmir Islamabad’s “jugular vein,” with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) making it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

India has firmly hit back at Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent statement calling Kashmir Islamabad’s “jugular vein,” with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) making it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The MEA added that the only pending matter with Pakistan is for it to vacate the territories it illegally occupies.

The sharp response came after General Munir’s speech at the Overseas Pakistani Convention in Islamabad earlier this week, where he made one of his strongest statements in recent times on Kashmir and Pakistan’s identity.

General Munir: “We Will Not Leave Our Kashmiri Brothers”

While addressing the diaspora, General Munir had said, “Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.”

He also urged Pakistanis living abroad to stay connected to the country’s roots and values. In a passionate call to the overseas community, he said, “We are not one nation. That is why our forefathers struggled to create this country. Our forefathers and we have sacrificed a lot for the creation of this country. We know how to defend it… please don’t forget this story of Pakistan. Don’t forget to narrate this story to your next generation so that their bond with Pakistan never weakens.”

Munir also referred to the two-nation theory to justify his position. “Our religions are different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid there. We are two nations, we are not one nation.”

India’s Sharp Response: “How Can Anything Foreign Be in a Jugular Vein?”

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs took strong exception to Munir’s remarks. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded sharply when asked about the Army Chief’s comments.

“How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country,” Jaiswal said at a press briefing on Thursday.

India has consistently maintained that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied areas, belongs to India and that Pakistan has no claim over it.

Pakistan Army Chief Also Targets Baloch Insurgents

Apart from his comments on Kashmir, General Munir also made tough statements about internal threats in Pakistan, particularly from Baloch separatist groups.

Referring to recent attacks in Balochistan, he said, “Do Pakistan’s enemies think that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan… even 10 generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan.”

He added, “Today, we are giving this clear message… that whatever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress, we will remove that obstacle together.”

Recent Violence in Balochistan Adds to Pakistan’s Internal Challenges

His remarks come just weeks after a deadly attack by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which hijacked the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass. The attack led to the deaths of 64 people, including all 33 attackers. The incident has highlighted the growing unrest in the region and the mounting pressure on Pakistan’s military leadership.

Taking a hard stance, Munir warned the insurgents, saying, “We will beat the hell out of these terrorists very soon… you think, these 1,500 terrorists belonging to BLA, BLF (Balochistan Liberation Front) and BRA (Baloch Republican Army) can take Balochistan from us.”

Delhi Views Remarks as Political Posturing

According to diplomatic observers in New Delhi, General Munir’s strong words on both Kashmir and Balochistan are being seen as a way to boost internal morale and rally support for the army amid growing unrest and political instability in Pakistan. The situation in Balochistan, combined with political protests and economic struggles, has weakened the army’s grip, leading to more aggressive public messaging.

However, India has made it clear that such rhetoric will not change the facts on the ground, reiterating its position that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India and that Pakistan must stop its interference.

