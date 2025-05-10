Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
WAR: India Hits Pakistani Military Sites; Warns Pakistan, Declares Future Terror Acts As “Acts of War”

Earlier on Saturday, India carried out precision airstrikes targeting several Pakistani military installations, including key airbases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

WAR: India Hits Pakistani Military Sites; Warns Pakistan, Declares Future Terror Acts As “Acts of War”

India Hits Pakistani Military Sites; Warns Pakistan, Declares Future Terror Acts as "Acts of War"


In a no-nonsense message to Islamabad, India has dropped diplomacy for determination—declaring that any future act of terror will be treated as an “act of war” and met with force. The gloves are off. This bold warning came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency war-room huddle with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, the CDS, and top military brass on Saturday. Hours earlier, Indian fighter jets lit up four Pakistani airbases in a thunderous payback for Pakistan’s brazen attacks on 26 Indian locations. The message is loud, clear, and armed: cross the line again, and it’s war.

India Strikes Pakistan’s Military Targets

Earlier on Saturday, Indian fighter jets roared across the skies and delivered a high-precision wake-up call to Pakistan’s military infrastructure. In a surgical payback, Indian forces zeroed in on key airbases—Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian—turning strategic assets into smoking reminders. Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases didn’t escape either, as India sent a clear signal: provoke, and we strike back—hard and smart. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi confirmed that the operations were sharp, surgical, and strictly aimed at military targets, ensuring civilians were out of harm’s way while Pakistan’s war machinery took the hit.

Growing Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The airstrikes came after a series of escalatory actions by Pakistan, which included missile strikes and targeted attacks on Indian airbases and civilian infrastructure. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strongly condemned Pakistan’s actions, describing them as “escalatory” and “provocative.” During a press briefing, Misri reiterated that India’s response had been “responsible and measured” despite the provocations. The ongoing situation is marked by intense cross-border firing, with reports of heavy shelling from various areas along the Pakistan border on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Disinformation Campaign

India also rejected Pakistan’s claims of having destroyed critical Indian military assets. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media, emphasizing that Pakistan’s allegations about the destruction of India’s S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, and Brahmos space at Nagrota were false. She described these claims as part of a broader disinformation campaign intended to undermine India’s military capabilities and spread fear. The Indian government continues to call out Pakistan’s attempts to mislead the international community.

Civilian Targets Condemned

Pakistan crossed more than just borders—it crossed every line of decency. In a reckless and disgraceful move, it fired high-speed missiles not just at Indian airbases like the one in Punjab, but also shamelessly targeted hospitals and schools located near military facilities in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur. Such actions aren’t just provocative—they’re cowardly and unprofessional. While some Indian personnel sustained injuries and infrastructure took a hit, the Indian military held its ground with restraint and strategy. Instead of matching Pakistan’s desperation with recklessness, India delivered a measured, lawful, and powerful response—proving once again that discipline is strength, not weakness.

