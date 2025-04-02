India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju In Loksabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, despite protests from the Opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, despite protests from the Opposition. An eight-hour debate on the bill is planned, with the possibility of an extension. The Opposition accused the Centre of “forcing through the legislation,” arguing that they were not given adequate time to propose amendments since the bill was presented to the House.

In the Central Board Council, out of a total of 22 members:

– Maximum 4 members can be non-Muslims

– 3 Members of Parliament (MPs) (can be from any religion)

– 10 members from the Muslim community

– 2 former judges

– 1 advocate from the **Supreme Court or High Court (National Alliance)

– 4 persons of national alliance from various fields

– Additional Secretary & Joint Secretary

– 2 women members Out Of 4 Muslims Compulsory

India currently has 32 Waqf Boards functioning across 23 States and 7 Union Territories, with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh maintaining separate Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards. According to the Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) portal, there are 8.72 lakh registered Waqf properties covering a vast 37.39 lakh acres of land.

Breakdown of Waqf Properties:

4.02 lakh properties classified as Waqf by User.

26,676 properties categorized under Waqf Al-Aulad.

Of the 8.72 lakh total properties: Only 1,088 have officially registered Waqf deeds. Just 9,279 have Ownership Rights Establishing (ORE) documents.



Key Issues in Waqf Governance

1. Limited Public Participation and Representation

Waqf governance lacks adequate representation from marginalized Muslim sects like Aghakhanis, Bohras, and backward Muslim classes.

These groups remain excluded from decision-making and benefits of Waqf.

Women and Pasmanda Muslims have testified that they are not included in governance, and there are no women-centric initiatives.

2. Exclusion of Non-Muslims Despite Historical Contributions

Non-Muslims have historically donated Waqf properties and are often involved in related litigations.

Despite being stakeholders, they are completely excluded from governance structures.

3. Gender Disparity in Waqf Administration

Women remain underrepresented in governance, leading to ineffective policies and a lack of focus on women’s welfare programs.

4. Governance Failures Leading to Mismanagement

The Sachar Committee (2006) reported that 4.9 lakh registered Waqf properties generated an annual income of only ₹163 crore, while efficient management could yield ₹12,000 crore.

Media reports highlight encroachment, land disputes, and favoritism within Waqf Boards.

Proposed Reforms to Address Issues

1. Enhancing Inclusivity in Waqf Governance

Representation for Bohra and Aghakhani communities in State/UT Waqf Boards if they have functional Auqaf.

Establishment of separate Waqf Boards for Aghakhanis and Bohras for effective management.

Inclusion of backward-class Muslims alongside Shia and Sunni representatives.

Two or more elected members from municipalities or Panchayats for stronger local governance.

Inclusion of two non-Muslim members (excluding ex-officio members) in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards.

2. Recognizing Non-Muslims as Stakeholders

Acknowledging that non-Muslims can be donors, beneficiaries, or involved in disputes.

Allowing non-Muslim experts in legal, financial, and administrative matters.

3. Ensuring Women’s Representation in Waqf Administration

Mandatory inclusion of at least two women members in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council.

Formation of women-led committees to oversee education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation programs funded by Waqf.

Expected Impact of Reforms

Diverse representation (including non-Muslims, women, and marginalized Muslim groups) will lead to balanced decision-making.

Prevents monopolization, enhances public trust, and strengthens transparency.

Better governance will ensure that Waqf assets contribute effectively to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Involvement of Pasmanda Muslims in decision-making ensures fair representation and makes the system more transparent and efficient.

Reforms will promote autonomy, equitable representation, and efficient governance of Waqf properties, ensuring their benefits reach all deserving communities.

Ensuring transparency and inclusivity in Waqf administration is essential for fulfilling its original mandate of social welfare and empowerment. With these reforms, Waqf governance can be more efficient, accountable, and inclusive, ultimately benefiting the entire community.