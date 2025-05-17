India Imposes New Restrictions On Imports From Bangladesh, Including Ready-Made Garments

As per the new rules, Bangladeshi RMG exports can now enter India only through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva ports, while a range of consumer goods are barred from 11 northeastern land border posts.

In a sharp response to Bangladesh’s continued port restrictions on Indian goods, India has announced new import curbs on a range of Bangladeshi products, including ready-made garments (RMG), processed foods, and plastics. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Saturday limiting RMG imports from Bangladesh to only two ports Kolkata and Nhava Sheva and barring key consumer goods from entering through 11 land customs stations (LCS) along the northeast border.

This move is expected to significantly impact Bangladesh’s garment industry, which exports around $700 million worth of RMG products to India annually 93% of which currently come via land ports.

Major Shift in India-Bangladesh Trade Dynamics

The latest curbs come amid deteriorating bilateral ties following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. Relations have further soured under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, whose comments on India’s northeast being dependent on Bangladeshi access for ocean trade sparked backlash in New Delhi.

In response, Indian officials stated that the restrictions were based on principles of fairness and reciprocity, citing years of unreciprocated trade facilitation. While India had previously allowed Bangladeshi exports through all land ports and seaports, Bangladesh has maintained restrictions, especially at LCSs bordering the northeastern states.

What the Restrictions Cover

Under the new policy:

RMG exports from Bangladesh are permitted only via Kolkata and Nhava Sheva seaports.

Consumer goods such as plastics, finished PVC goods, processed foods, carbonated drinks, bakery items, wooden furniture, and cotton waste are now barred from entering India through 11 LCSs in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and West Bengal.

The restrictions do not apply to goods transiting through India to Bhutan and Nepal.

Indian authorities also cited Bangladesh’s recent decisions to stop yarn exports via land ports (effective April 13, 2025) and to block Indian rice exports through the Hili and Benapole ICPs from April 15, 2025.

Protecting India’s Northeastern Economy

A key aim of the new policy, officials say, is to boost local manufacturing in India’s northeastern states. “Locally manufactured goods from the region don’t get access to Bangladeshi markets due to land port restrictions. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi goods enjoy full access to northeastern India,” said a government source. “This creates an unhealthy dependency and stifles local industry.”

To further deter circumvention, the policy also extends to Changrabandha and Fulbari LCSs in West Bengal, effectively blocking any rerouting of exports to the northeast via the Siliguri corridor.

Trade Imbalance and Strategic Concerns

India’s exports to Bangladesh reached $11.06 billion in FY24, while imports stood at just $1.8 billion. Despite being India’s largest trading partner in the subcontinent, Bangladesh’s policies have, according to Indian officials, created an uneven playing field.

Another point of contention is Bangladesh’s imposition of a high transit charge of 1.8 taka per tonne per kilometre on Indian goods, hampering cost-effective trans-shipment from the northeast to the Indian mainland via Bangladesh.

The recent tensions are also underpinned by India’s concerns about the rising radicalisation and repression of minorities in Bangladesh, which have been repeatedly raised by New Delhi in diplomatic engagements.

Officials stated that the list of restricted items will be reviewed periodically to ensure equitable and inclusive development of India’s northeastern states in alignment with central government schemes. They also emphasized that India has historically offered Bangladesh generous trade access, but such generosity cannot be one-sided.

