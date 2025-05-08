India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

Multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense military activity, with India deploying its advanced air defence systems—including high-end Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) units—to counter the threat.

Tensions escalated late Wednesday night as Pakistan launched a drone attack in Jammu, triggering a swift and forceful response from Indian defence forces. Multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense military activity, with India deploying its advanced air defence systems—including high-end Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) units—to counter the threat.

Following the drone intrusion and earlier artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army, air raid sirens were heard across the Jammu region. The incident has heightened alert levels in both military and civilian areas.

Air Defence Units Respond Near Several Key Military Sites

India’s air defence systems were quickly activated at several high-security zones after incoming aerial threats were detected. According to sources, advanced SAM systems were seen engaging potential targets near four critical locations:

Jammu Airport Pathankot Akhnoor Samba

These areas are home to vital Indian military bases and infrastructure. The deployment of air defence units in these regions highlights the seriousness of the threat and India’s preparedness to intercept and neutralize any hostile action.

“Air defences including high-end SAM units engaging targets near multiple locations,” sources confirmed.

Drone Attack Triggers Sirens, Immediate Counter-Action

The latest attack reportedly began with a drone crossing into Indian airspace, followed by coordinated shelling from across the border. In response, air-raid sirens were triggered in Jammu and surrounding areas to alert civilians of the possible danger. Simultaneously, Indian defence forces began mounting what officials described as an “effective retaliation.”

“Drone attack by Pakistan in Jammu, air raid sirens go off; India retaliates,” one report stated.

The situation is still developing, but initial updates suggest that Indian security forces are fully mobilized and taking defensive and offensive steps as needed.

Blackout Reported in Rajasthan Border Districts

As tensions grew in northern India, particularly along the western frontier, reports also emerged of a complete blackout in several districts of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan. Lights reportedly went off after 9 p.m., possibly as part of a precautionary move to avoid becoming easy targets in case of further escalations.

“Reports say that blackout in Rajasthan’s border districts after 9 pm,” sources added.

Such blackouts are typically part of civil defence protocols during high-alert situations, helping to minimize visibility from aerial surveillance or possible missile strikes.

A Rapidly Evolving Border Situation

The flare-up follows weeks of rising tensions between India and Pakistan after India’s precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor. Those strikes, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Since then, there have been multiple ceasefire violations, cross-border shelling, and now drone activity from the Pakistani side—suggesting an ongoing pattern of provocation.

Civil and Military Forces on High Alert

Security has been significantly tightened across the border regions. Army units, paramilitary forces, and local police have all been put on high alert. Civil authorities are coordinating with defence teams to manage civilian safety, evacuation if needed, and communication protocols.

While no casualties have been reported so far from the latest round of incidents, the mood on the ground remains tense.