Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

Multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense military activity, with India deploying its advanced air defence systems—including high-end Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) units—to counter the threat.

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling

Explosions, total blackout reported in Jammu; suspected drone or missile attack amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Developing story.


Tensions escalated late Wednesday night as Pakistan launched a drone attack in Jammu, triggering a swift and forceful response from Indian defence forces. Multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed intense military activity, with India deploying its advanced air defence systems—including high-end Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) units—to counter the threat.

Following the drone intrusion and earlier artillery shelling by the Pakistan Army, air raid sirens were heard across the Jammu region. The incident has heightened alert levels in both military and civilian areas.

Air Defence Units Respond Near Several Key Military Sites

India’s air defence systems were quickly activated at several high-security zones after incoming aerial threats were detected. According to sources, advanced SAM systems were seen engaging potential targets near four critical locations:

  1. Jammu Airport

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  2. Pathankot

  3. Akhnoor

  4. Samba

These areas are home to vital Indian military bases and infrastructure. The deployment of air defence units in these regions highlights the seriousness of the threat and India’s preparedness to intercept and neutralize any hostile action.

“Air defences including high-end SAM units engaging targets near multiple locations,” sources confirmed.

Drone Attack Triggers Sirens, Immediate Counter-Action

The latest attack reportedly began with a drone crossing into Indian airspace, followed by coordinated shelling from across the border. In response, air-raid sirens were triggered in Jammu and surrounding areas to alert civilians of the possible danger. Simultaneously, Indian defence forces began mounting what officials described as an “effective retaliation.”

“Drone attack by Pakistan in Jammu, air raid sirens go off; India retaliates,” one report stated.

The situation is still developing, but initial updates suggest that Indian security forces are fully mobilized and taking defensive and offensive steps as needed.

Blackout Reported in Rajasthan Border Districts

As tensions grew in northern India, particularly along the western frontier, reports also emerged of a complete blackout in several districts of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan. Lights reportedly went off after 9 p.m., possibly as part of a precautionary move to avoid becoming easy targets in case of further escalations.

“Reports say that blackout in Rajasthan’s border districts after 9 pm,” sources added.

Such blackouts are typically part of civil defence protocols during high-alert situations, helping to minimize visibility from aerial surveillance or possible missile strikes.

A Rapidly Evolving Border Situation

The flare-up follows weeks of rising tensions between India and Pakistan after India’s precision military strikes under Operation Sindoor. Those strikes, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Since then, there have been multiple ceasefire violations, cross-border shelling, and now drone activity from the Pakistani side—suggesting an ongoing pattern of provocation.

Civil and Military Forces on High Alert

Security has been significantly tightened across the border regions. Army units, paramilitary forces, and local police have all been put on high alert. Civil authorities are coordinating with defence teams to manage civilian safety, evacuation if needed, and communication protocols.

While no casualties have been reported so far from the latest round of incidents, the mood on the ground remains tense.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Jammu Airport Jammu city

newsx

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City
newsx

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan
newsx

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi
Explosions, total blackou

India Intercepts Pakistan’s Drone Attack In Jammu City; Responds to Heavy Shelling
Explosions, total blackou

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky
Reliance, others rush to

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City

Complete Blackout Declared In Amritsar, Punjab Amid Attack In Jammu City

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Panic Grips Jammu After Explosions Rock City Following India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistan

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s J-10 Aircraft Brought Down; India Retaliates With Drone Attack At Rawalpindi

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

Jammu: Explosions, Blackout Reported; Drones Spotted in Night Sky

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: Six Trademark Applications Filed After India’s Missile Strikes On Pakistan

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media