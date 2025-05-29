India Introduces New Visa Module For Afghan Nationals From April 29, New Visa Policy Replaces E-Emergency Ex-Miscellaneous Visa

Both leaders agreed to boost economic ties and develop strategic projects like the Chabahar Port. They also discussed expediting visa processes for Afghan traders and patients and resolving the issue of Afghan prisoners in India.

India implemented a new visa module for Afghan nationals on April 29, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the discontinuation of the earlier E-Emergency Ex-Miscellaneous Visa and introduced the new categories now available to Afghan applicants. He stated, “I would like to introduce you to the new visa module in place for Afghan nationals. It came into effect on 29th April.” Afghan nationals can now apply for Indian visas in six categories: medical, medical attendant, business, entry, student, and UN diplomatic. The MEA urged those currently in India on the old visa to convert it under the new rules.

India Resumes Visa Services After Four-Year Pause

India resumed issuing visas to Afghan nationals after suspending them in August 2021 following the Taliban takeover. The new policy marks a significant step in re-engaging with Afghanistan on humanitarian and diplomatic grounds. “The new visa module will help strengthen India-Afghanistan people-to-people ties further,” Jaiswal stated. Afghan nationals currently residing in India must approach the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to convert their existing visas. The visa revival comes as India restores its diplomatic presence in Kabul and increases dialogue with the Taliban administration.

Jaishankar Holds Talks With Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi

On May 15, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to enhance bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar appreciated Muttaqi’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and welcomed his rejection of attempts to create distrust between the two nations. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.”

Leaders Discuss Trade, Visas, and Chabahar Port Development

Both leaders agreed to boost economic ties and develop strategic projects like the Chabahar Port. They also discussed expediting visa processes for Afghan traders and patients and resolving the issue of Afghan prisoners in India. The Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai shared, “FM Muttaqi highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations. He requested facilitation in issuing visas and called for the release of Afghan prisoners.” Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to bilateral cooperation and promised prompt attention to the issues discussed.

