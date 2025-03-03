Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

Taking to social media, he shared an inspiring message emphasizing the importance of safeguarding nature for future generations.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife. Taking to social media, he shared an inspiring message emphasizing the importance of safeguarding nature for future generations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role—let’s safeguard their future for generations to come!” he wrote.

 

India’s Role in Wildlife Conservation

PM Modi highlighted India’s unique contributions to wildlife preservation, noting that environmental protection is deeply ingrained in the country’s cultural values. He expressed pride in India’s achievements in conservation efforts, stating, “India is a country where protecting nature is a part of culture. India has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation.”

A Call for Environmental Protection

Stressing the link between humanity’s future and environmental sustainability, PM Modi underscored the necessity of ecological balance. He reiterated, “A better future for humanity is possible only when our environment remains protected.”

As World Wildlife Day serves as a global reminder of the need to conserve biodiversity, India continues to lead efforts in wildlife protection and ecological sustainability.

Also Read: PM Modi Talks Vocal For Local And How India Is Leading Many Global Initiatives During NewsX World Channel Inauguration | NXT Conclave

Filed under

PM Modi On World Wildlife Day World Wildlife Day

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake...

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Entertainment

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard