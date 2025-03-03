‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

Taking to social media, he shared an inspiring message emphasizing the importance of safeguarding nature for future generations.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife. Taking to social media, he shared an inspiring message emphasizing the importance of safeguarding nature for future generations.

“Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role—let’s safeguard their future for generations to come!” he wrote.

India’s Role in Wildlife Conservation

PM Modi highlighted India’s unique contributions to wildlife preservation, noting that environmental protection is deeply ingrained in the country’s cultural values. He expressed pride in India’s achievements in conservation efforts, stating, “India is a country where protecting nature is a part of culture. India has many unique achievements in wildlife conservation.”

A Call for Environmental Protection

Stressing the link between humanity’s future and environmental sustainability, PM Modi underscored the necessity of ecological balance. He reiterated, “A better future for humanity is possible only when our environment remains protected.”

As World Wildlife Day serves as a global reminder of the need to conserve biodiversity, India continues to lead efforts in wildlife protection and ecological sustainability.

