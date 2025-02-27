Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

Former US House Chief Administrative Officer Scot Faulkner says PM Shri Narendra Modi is one of the top leaders in the world and is an inspiration to others

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner


India is becoming an economic powerhouse and a key player in shaping the future of the world, said Former US House Chief Administrative Officer Scot Faulkner on Thursday. He noted that the country is at the forefront of 21st-century development, seamlessly integrating technology and governance to meet the evolving needs of its people. Mr. Faulkner is on a week-long visit to India to attend a media conclave.

Mr. Faulkner visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the newly constructed Parliament. Following his visit, he lauded India’s advancements and leadership on the global stage. He previously served as Director of Personnel for the Reagan Campaign and was part of the Presidential Transition and the White House Staff. He has held executive positions at the Federal Aviation Administration, the General Services Administration, and the Peace Corps.

Mr. Faulkner earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from American University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from Lawrence University. He also studied at the London School of Economics and Georgetown University and currently serves as the Vice President of Shepherd University’s George Washington Institute of Living Ethics.

Speaking after his visit to the New Parliament, Mr. Faulkner was highly impressed with its state-of-the-art architecture and technological innovations. He particularly noted the efficient management of multiple languages, simultaneous translation facilities, and the fully automated document system, calling them innovations that the world can learn from.

 

