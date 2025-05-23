“India Is Changing the Game”: Dr. Waiel Awwad Calls Saudi Outreach Key To Anti-Terror Push | NewsX Exclusive

He noted that Saudi Arabia, once a supporter of jihadist activities in Afghanistan along with the CIA and Pakistan’s ISI, now holds considerable influence in shaping regional security discussions.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, renowned journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Waiel Awwad praised India’s latest diplomatic initiative against terrorism, known as Operation Sindoor, and highlighted the strategic significance of India’s outreach to Saudi Arabia as part of a broader global effort to isolate state-sponsored terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.

Speaking with anchor Vineet Malhotra, Dr. Awwad said, “India is attempting to fundamentally change the game in its approach to Pakistan. For decades, it has been working to bring global attention to Pakistan’s support for terrorism, and this new effort continues that mission in a more focused and international manner.”

Operation Sindoor: A Coordinated Diplomatic Push

Dr. Awwad explained that Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India’s efforts to frame Pakistan as a global threat, rather than just a regional adversary. He pointed to past incidents such as the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 1999 Kargil conflict as evidence of Pakistan-backed terrorism.

“These incidents are not isolated,” he said. “From Mumbai to Kargil, the involvement of jihadist groups, often backed by Pakistan’s intelligence services, has been consistent. Now India is presenting these facts with renewed energy and coordination on the world stage.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strengthening Ties with Saudi Arabia

Dr. Awwad described India’s diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia as a strategic move. He noted that Saudi Arabia, once a supporter of jihadist activities in Afghanistan along with the CIA and Pakistan’s ISI, now holds considerable influence in shaping regional security discussions.

“India is making a smart choice by engaging with Saudi Arabia,” he said. “Given their past role and their influence in the Muslim world, the Saudis are in a position to help shift the narrative around terrorism and put pressure on rogue states like Pakistan.”

Addressing the Kashmir Conflict

Turning to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Awwad described it as the central point of tension between India and Pakistan. He said that while Pakistan sees Kashmir as the primary issue, India has emphasized that the conflict involves multiple layers, including the ongoing threat of terrorism.

“Pakistan continues to support separatist movements in Kashmir,” he said. “India, on the other hand, insists that any dialogue must cover a broader range of concerns. By taking its message to the global community, India is strengthening its position.”

National Unity Behind the Offensive

Dr. Awwad also highlighted the strong national consensus within India in support of this diplomatic and strategic push. He noted that political leaders, civil society, and the media have come together to back the government’s approach.

“This is a united front,” he said. “When an entire nation speaks with one voice, it has a powerful impact on how the international community perceives the issue.”

Moving Forward

With Operation Sindoor and its diplomatic outreach to Saudi Arabia and other influential countries, India is aiming to move from a defensive stance to a proactive role in combating terrorism. Dr. Awwad ended the interview with a hopeful outlook.

“India now has an opportunity to make a clear and compelling case on the global stage,” he said. “If it can present undeniable evidence and build strong international alliances, it can not only validate its long-held position but also help reshape the security environment in South Asia.”

As India steps up its efforts to combat global terrorism, its actions could mark the beginning of a new era in regional diplomacy and security.

Watch the interview here:

ALSO READ: “Russia Supports China, China Supports Pakistan”: Reuben F. Johnson Questions India’s Russia Outreach | NewsX Exclusive