Thursday, May 29, 2025
‘India Is Doing Humanity A Service By Sending Them To 72 Hoors’: Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To The Shashi Tharoor Row | NewsX Exclusive

As the political discourse sharpens around Operation Sindoor and the Congress party’s internal reactions to MP Shashi Tharoor’s global remarks on India’s counter-terror stance, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has strongly come out in support of India's military action, calling it a service to humanity.

'India Is Doing Humanity A Service By Sending Them To 72 Hoors': Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To The Shashi Tharoor Row | NewsX Exclusive


As the political discourse sharpens around Operation Sindoor and the Congress party’s internal reactions to MP Shashi Tharoor’s global remarks on India’s counter-terror stance, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has strongly come out in support of India’s military action, calling it a service to humanity.

‘No Room for Politics in National Interest’

Speaking on NewsX, Poonawalla underlined the importance of speaking as an Indian first, not as a party member, when representing the country abroad. Referring to the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, he said, “When you represent Bharat Mata internationally, you do not represent the Congress or the BJP—you represent the tricolour.”

He argued that India’s position must be articulated with clarity on the world stage, especially when it comes to exposing Pakistan’s role in supporting terror. “Pulwama, Uri, Pahalgam—India has paid the price of cross-border terrorism too many times. These attacks must be contextualised globally,” he said.

‘India Struck Back for the World’

In his remarks, Poonawalla fiercely defended India’s latest actions under Operation Sindoor, comparing them to past surgical strikes and Balakot. “What India did on May 6 and 7 is unprecedented in modern air warfare. All 24 missiles hit their targets. Nine terror camps were destroyed. No civilian structures touched. That’s surgical, and that’s just,” he said.

He added, “Let’s not forget—if these terrorists aren’t eliminated here, they will strike in Europe, in America, just like 9/11. India is doing humanity a service by striking these camps.”

A Subtle Message to the Congress

Responding to criticism within the Congress ranks, particularly statements by leaders like Udit Raj, Poonawalla distanced the issue from party politics. “This is not about who is getting limelight. If anyone deserves credit, it is our Armed Forces—especially our Air Force. They sent a strong message, and Pakistan buckled,” he said.

Poonawalla urged the Congress leadership to engage constructively. “If I were the Leader of Opposition, I’d ask for a briefing from the NSA or Air Force chief. The opposition has a right to know. But this shouldn’t be about undermining our global messaging.”

Ending his remarks, Poonawalla reiterated, “There’s no glory in division. This is not a BJP-Congress issue. This is a fight for the nation. And the world should know—we are not just defending our borders; we are defending civilisation from terrorism.”

Watch Full Video Here:

