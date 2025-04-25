‘India Is Key To Apple’: Apple To Shift Iphone Assembly For US To India By 2026

Apple is looking to shift all of its iPhone assembly for the U.S. market to India — and it could happen as soon as next year. That’s what a new report from the Financial Times says.

If the move goes ahead, it’ll be a major change in how Apple makes its devices. For years, the tech giant has relied heavily on factories in China. But now, it seems Apple is getting more serious about cutting back on that dependence.

It All Depends on India and U.S.-China Talks

The final call hasn’t been made yet. A lot depends on how fast India can grow its iPhone supply chain and how the trade relationship between China and the U.S. shapes up in the coming months.

According to the report, former U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing Apple to stop relying on China, especially because of all the tensions over tariffs and trade deals. Trump even said recently, “Talks are ongoing with China regarding tariffs.”

Foxconn’s Factory in India About to Go Live

In the meantime, Apple’s suppliers in India aren’t waiting around. Foxconn — one of Apple’s biggest manufacturing partners — is getting ready to open a new factory in Bengaluru. It’s expected to start operating this month and could end up producing up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity.

Apple’s presence in India has already grown fast. The Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu alone was responsible for nearly half of Apple’s exports from India last year. Overall, Apple’s supply chain in the country made up about 70% of the tech-related exports.

Exports from the Tamil Nadu factory also jumped by over 40% compared to the same time the year before.

India Now Makes 1 in 5 iPhones Globally

Apple has already hit a new record for iPhone production in India. Over the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled there. That means about 20% of all iPhones in the world are now being made in India — a huge leap in just a few years.

Experts say this clearly shows India is becoming a key player in Apple’s manufacturing plans, especially as the company looks to diversify away from China.

Sales in India Are Also Booming

It’s not just about exporting iPhones. Sales inside India are also taking off. In the first three months of 2025, Apple shipped over 3 million iPhones from India — a new record for the company in the country.

Part of the reason? Apple has been rolling out offers like no-cost EMIs, cashback deals, and online discounts to attract more buyers. These deals have made the pricey iPhones a bit more affordable for Indian customers.

Because of this growth, experts believe Apple could continue to see annual growth of 10 to 15 percent in the Indian market this year.

“With manufacturing ramping up and local demand growing, India is rapidly becoming a key part of Apple’s global strategy,” experts said.