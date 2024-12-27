‘India Is Not For Beginners’: Man Travels 250 Km Beneath A Train From Itarsi To Jabalpur, Watch Video

As the train approached Jabalpur, workers noticed an individual lying beneath the S-4 coach near the wheels. The discovery was made during a standard inspection.

In a dangerous and bizarre turn of events, a man from Itarsi made an extremely risky decision to travel nearly 250 kilometers to Jabalpur, hidden beneath a train. The terrifying journey came to light when the train reached the outskirts of Jabalpur station, where railway workers were conducting routine checks on the train’s undercarriage.

A Life-Threatening Journey

As the train approached Jabalpur, workers noticed an individual lying beneath the S-4 coach near the wheels. The discovery was made during a standard inspection. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the staff immediately halted the train and informed the pilot to ensure the safety of the person clinging to the undercarriage.

रेलवे का कहना है, मानसिक रूप से परेशान था … उस शख्स का कहना है जेब में टिकट के पैसे नहीं थे इसलिये पहियों के बीच में लेटकर 250 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर लिया … इसके आगे लिखने की हिम्मत नहीं …

Incredibly, the young man had managed to travel the entire 250-kilometer distance, holding on to the train’s wheels throughout the journey. Despite the obvious dangers, he emerged unharmed, which left railway personnel in shock.

The man’s reckless decision to travel in such a dangerous manner not only jeopardized his own life but also drew attention to the risks of unauthorized travel. Railway staff quickly took action, detaining the man and handing him over to the Wagon Department (AC&W) for further questioning.

The Reason Behind His Dangerous Journey

Upon questioning, the man explained that he had no money to purchase a train ticket. In a desperate attempt to reach Jabalpur, he decided to hide beneath the train’s undercarriage, evading detection throughout the ride. He boarded the Danapur Express in Itarsi and remained hidden under the S-4 coach as it made its way to Jabalpur.

One of the railway workers involved in the inspection shared his astonishment. “We never imagined someone could be hiding under the train during our routine checks. It’s unbelievable that he survived such a perilous journey,” the worker said.

Raising Serious Safety Concerns

This shocking incident has raised critical questions about passenger safety and the lengths some individuals may go to when faced with financial difficulties. Railway authorities are now investigating the incident, focusing on both the man’s actions and the broader issue of ticketless travel.

This dangerous stunt serves as a stark reminder of the importance of providing safe and accessible travel options for all passengers, regardless of their financial situation. The authorities will continue to look into ways to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of everyone using the railway system.

