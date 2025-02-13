Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘India Is NOT Neutral’: PM Modi Speaks On The Russia – Ukraine War, Backs Donald Trump’s Call For Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to mediate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘India Is NOT Neutral’: PM Modi Speaks On The Russia – Ukraine War, Backs Donald Trump’s Call For Peace


Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to mediate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking on the conflict, PM Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“As far as the Russia-Ukraine war is concerned, I am glad that President Trump has taken the initiative for peace by speaking to President Putin,” Modi said. “Many think India is neutral, but India is not neutral. India has its own stand, and that stand is peace.”

Reiterating his previous message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi added, “I had already told President Putin that this is not the era of war. I firmly believe that problems cannot be solved on the battlefield; they can only be resolved through dialogue at the table.”

He further assured India’s support for every effort toward peace. “We back every step taken for peace. I wholeheartedly support the decisions made by President Trump in this regard,” Modi concluded.

The statement highlights India’s firm stance on diplomacy and peace while aligning with international efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

Also Read: America’s Oldest Democracy Meets India’s Longest Democracy: ‘1+ 1 = 11’ Towards The Development: PM Modi In Bilateral Meet With Donald Trump

Filed under

Modi- Trump Bilateral Meet PM Modi On Russia - Ukraine War

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Interrupts CNN Reporter During Press Briefing: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’

Trump Interrupts CNN Reporter During Press Briefing: ‘We Haven’t Asked You to Speak Yet’

Did USAID Play A Role In Election Interference In U.S. 2020 And Indian Elections 2024?

Did USAID Play A Role In Election Interference In U.S. 2020 And Indian Elections 2024?

How Will Donald Trump Led US Beat China If It Will Be Tough With India On Trade?

How Will Donald Trump Led US Beat China If It Will Be Tough With India...

America’s Oldest Democracy Meets India’s Longest Democracy: ‘1+ 1 = 11’ Towards The Development: PM Modi In Bilateral Meet With Donald Trump

America’s Oldest Democracy Meets India’s Longest Democracy: ‘1+ 1 = 11’ Towards The Development: PM...

Trump’s Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship Blocked By Fourth Federal Judge

Trump’s Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship Blocked By Fourth Federal Judge

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox