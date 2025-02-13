‘India Is NOT Neutral’: PM Modi Speaks On The Russia – Ukraine War, Backs Donald Trump’s Call For Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to mediate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his support to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s initiative to mediate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Speaking on the conflict, PM Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over violence.

“As far as the Russia-Ukraine war is concerned, I am glad that President Trump has taken the initiative for peace by speaking to President Putin,” Modi said. “Many think India is neutral, but India is not neutral. India has its own stand, and that stand is peace.”

Reiterating his previous message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi added, “I had already told President Putin that this is not the era of war. I firmly believe that problems cannot be solved on the battlefield; they can only be resolved through dialogue at the table.”

He further assured India’s support for every effort toward peace. “We back every step taken for peace. I wholeheartedly support the decisions made by President Trump in this regard,” Modi concluded.

The statement highlights India’s firm stance on diplomacy and peace while aligning with international efforts to bring an end to the conflict.

