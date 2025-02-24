India is proud of the Annadatas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he emphasised on the country being a Farming Superpower, ahead of the release of the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

New Delhi: India is proud of the Annadatas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he emphasised on the country being a Farming Superpower, ahead of the release of the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, an initiative that prioritises the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The PM reshared a series of posts on X, reflecting how the country was home to the largest scheme and bumper crops.

“We are proud of our Annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives is reflected in the efforts highlighted in the thread below,” the post read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

We are proud of our Annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives is reflected in the efforts highlighted in the thread below. #PMKisan https://t.co/gFEDeXrJ2J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2025

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the event will likely witness the participation of around five lakh farmers.

As part of the program, PM Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI, adding that senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others, will be attending the rally.

BJP leaders are optimistic about winning over 200 seats in Bihar, citing the strong NDA alliance and the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. “Just like Delhi, we will win the upcoming Bihar elections too,” Hussain had said.

The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.