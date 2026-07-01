India Issues Notice to Meta as WhatsApp Username Feature Raises Fraud Concerns, Seeks Reply in 3 Days

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to WhatsApp to halt its planned username feature in India. Indian central government is asking Meta to provide a detailed explanation within three days. In its latest notice, the government has directed the company not to launch the feature in the country until formal consultations are completed.

This decision comes as there are worries that the update could make users more vulnerable to online fraud, identity theft and impersonation scams. The government’s stance highlights the increasing scrutiny of digital platforms in India, especially as cybercrime cases continue to surge.

Why the Government is Concerned About WhatsApp Usernames?

According to the officials, the new WhatsApp feature that allows users to create unique usernames rather than relying completely on phone numbers could open the door to new types of cyber fraud.

In its official notice to Meta, the ministry has raised concerns and wrote that WhatsApp’s planned usernames feature “may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims.”

“Furthermore, this feature may facilitate impersonation and identity spoofing, including impersonation of individuals, public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies, by permitting the adoption of usernames closely resembling those of genuine persons or institutions,” the notice added.

Law enforcement agencies have also expressed concern that tracing offenders may become more difficult if phone numbers are no longer the primary identifier.

Concerns Raised by Telecom Officials and Police

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Delhi Police have also raised concerns that the usernames feature could give fraudsters more freedom to hide their identity. One concern is that the criminals may use international numbers, fake profiles and similar-looking names to deceive users. As the number of users would not be visible, it will make it more challenging for investigators to identify the suspect. Authorities fear this could slow down action against scams, especially in cases involving cross-border cybercrime.

WhatsApp’s Response to Safety Concerns

WhatsApp has issued a clarification where the first thing it mentioned is that the username feature is still not live in India and it will gradually be rolled out by the end of this year. The company says it is building multiple safeguards to reduce misuse.

WhatsApp also clarified that users will not need a phone number to register and use a username for communication. It means the username will not fully replace the phone-based identity of the users.

The messaging application also says it is taking steps to prevent impersonation. High-profile names such as public figures, government institutions, and verified accounts are being reserved to prevent misuse. Similar variations of well-known names will also be blocked.

To further reduce risk, WhatsApp plans to limit how many unknown users can contact someone and restrict repeated attempts to guess usernames.

The app will also show users additional context when receiving messages from unfamiliar accounts, such as whether the sender is in their contacts or located in another country.

Balancing Privacy and Safety in Digital Communication

According to WhatsApp, it has designed its latest feature to improve privacy, as it will allow users to chat without sharing their phone numbers. This could be useful to interact with businesses, creators, or strangers in a safer way.

However, Indian authorities are still evaluating whether these benefits outweigh the potential risks in a country where online scams are becoming more sophisticated. The ongoing consultation will likely decide how, or even if, WhatsApp’s username system can be adapted for the Indian market.