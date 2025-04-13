India Joins Elite League With Successful Laser Weapon Test To Destroy Drones

India successfully tested a powerful laser weapon to shoot down drones, joining elite nations with advanced Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) systems, DRDO confirms.

India has successfully tested its first high-powered laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) to destroy aerial threats, placing the country among the few global powers with this advanced defence capability.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased the Land version of Vehicle-Mounted Laser Directed Weapon MK-II(A) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, demonstrating its light-speed precision by destroying fixed-wing UAVs and swarm drones during field trials.

DRDO’s Game-Changer: How the Laser-DEW System Works

Developed by CHESS (Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences), Hyderabad, in collaboration with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL, Indian industries, and academic institutions, this indigenously designed system:

Tracks and targets drones via radar or its electro-optic (EO) system Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Uses a high-energy laser beam to cut through enemy drones or disable critical components like sensors and antennae

Operates at light speed, ensuring quick, lethal engagement

Defeats both individual drones and swarming attacks

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat hailed the test as a milestone: “We are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system after the US, Russia, China, and possibly Israel.”

He added that this marks just the beginning of India’s “Star Wars journey”, revealing ongoing research into high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse systems.

Advantages Over Traditional Weapons

Laser-DEW systems offer a cost-effective, ammo-free, and precise alternative to conventional kinetic weapons. Benefits include:

Zero ammunition use Minimal collateral damage Low operational cost High-speed threat neutralization All-weather operation capability Effective against drone swarms Long-term sustainability Ease of deployment on mobile platforms Ideal for border and infrastructure protection Reduced logistical burden

A Timely Weapon for Modern Drone Warfare

With drone warfare rising globally, seen in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India’s new DEW system provides critical tactical advantages. The growing use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and low-cost drone threats has driven the global demand for laser-based countermeasures.

