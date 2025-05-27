Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India-Kuwait Unite Against Terrorism: Baijayant Panda Leads All-Party Delegation

India-Kuwait Unite Against Terrorism: Baijayant Panda Leads All-Party Delegation

An Indian delegation led by Baijayant Panda met Kuwaiti leaders to discuss India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Kuwait reaffirmed its support.

India-Kuwait Unite Against Terrorism: Baijayant Panda Leads All-Party Delegation


In a significant diplomatic move, an all-Party Indian delegation led by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda arrived in Kuwait, the second stop of India’s four-nation strategic outreach after Bahrain. The visit is part of New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to build a united global front against terrorism, especially in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kuwait was among the first nations in the Gulf region to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. Expressions of condolence and solidarity came directly from Kuwait’s top leadership: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who sent messages to India’s President and Prime Minister. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister H.E Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya also spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, extending Kuwait’s solidarity.

During the visit, the Indian delegation held key discussions with H.E. Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousherji, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. The delegation highlighted the continuing threat of cross-border terrorism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and explained India’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy and ‘New Normal’ doctrine, emphasizing precise and proportionate responses like Operation Sindoor.

The Kuwaiti Deputy PM acknowledged India’s stance and reiterated that terrorism has no justification, affirming both countries’ shared resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Indian delegation also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, sharing India’s united front on terrorism. The diaspora expressed strong support for India’s actions, particularly Operation Sindoor, viewing it as a decisive and necessary response.

In the evening, a Diwaniya-style interaction, co-hosted with Kuwait-based think tank Reconnaissance Research, brought together influential voices from Kuwaiti civil society, including royal family members, former ministers, journalists, and scholars. Discussions focused on the India-Kuwait strategic partnership and India’s evolving approach to counterterrorism. Participants unanimously agreed that terrorism is a threat to humanity and must be countered collectively.

Tomorrow, the delegation is scheduled to meet with more Kuwaiti dignitaries and will also visit the India-Kuwait exhibition showcasing 250 years of historic bilateral ties.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Covid-19 Cases: Siddaramaiah Says ‘No Panic, But Full Preparedness Needed’

Filed under

Baijayant Panda Kuwait visit India Kuwait relations India Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor India

In a decisive move agains

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals
EAM S. Jaishankar has res

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...
Supreme Court Collegium

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...
newsx

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...
In a strong and clear mes

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To...
A 53-year-old British man

Driver Plows Into Liverpool Soccer Fans, Injuring Dozens: What We Know So Far
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your Conclusions’, Jaishankar Says

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court Transfers and Chief Justice Reshuffle

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in Manipur

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To...

Entertainment

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season