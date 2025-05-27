India-Kuwait Unite Against Terrorism: Baijayant Panda Leads All-Party Delegation

An Indian delegation led by Baijayant Panda met Kuwaiti leaders to discuss India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Kuwait reaffirmed its support.

In a significant diplomatic move, an all-Party Indian delegation led by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Shri Baijayant Panda arrived in Kuwait, the second stop of India’s four-nation strategic outreach after Bahrain. The visit is part of New Delhi’s ongoing efforts to build a united global front against terrorism, especially in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Kuwait was among the first nations in the Gulf region to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack. Expressions of condolence and solidarity came directly from Kuwait’s top leadership: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who sent messages to India’s President and Prime Minister. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister H.E Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya also spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, extending Kuwait’s solidarity.

During the visit, the Indian delegation held key discussions with H.E. Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousherji, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. The delegation highlighted the continuing threat of cross-border terrorism, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and explained India’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy and ‘New Normal’ doctrine, emphasizing precise and proportionate responses like Operation Sindoor.

The Kuwaiti Deputy PM acknowledged India’s stance and reiterated that terrorism has no justification, affirming both countries’ shared resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

The Indian delegation also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, sharing India’s united front on terrorism. The diaspora expressed strong support for India’s actions, particularly Operation Sindoor, viewing it as a decisive and necessary response.

In the evening, a Diwaniya-style interaction, co-hosted with Kuwait-based think tank Reconnaissance Research, brought together influential voices from Kuwaiti civil society, including royal family members, former ministers, journalists, and scholars. Discussions focused on the India-Kuwait strategic partnership and India’s evolving approach to counterterrorism. Participants unanimously agreed that terrorism is a threat to humanity and must be countered collectively.

Tomorrow, the delegation is scheduled to meet with more Kuwaiti dignitaries and will also visit the India-Kuwait exhibition showcasing 250 years of historic bilateral ties.

