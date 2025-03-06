Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
India has launched the AI Compute Portal, a step in bolstering its artificial intelligence infrastructure by offering affordable access to high-powered GPUs. The initiative, part of the IndiaAI Mission, aims to democratize AI research and innovation across startups, researchers, and government agencies.

India Launches AI Compute Portal, 9 Times Larger Than DeepSeek; AIKosha Dataset Platform, 27 AI Data Laboratories Also Announced

India has launched the AI Compute Portal, a step in bolstering its AI infrastructure by offering affordable access to high-powered GPUs


Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, unveiled the AI Compute Portal in New Delhi on Thursday, a significant step towards strengthening India’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The platform aims to provide researchers, startups, and government agencies with access to high-powered computing resources, including advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), to drive AI applications.

Government’s AI Infrastructure Initiative

During the launch, Vaishnaw revealed that the government is in the process of establishing 27 AI data laboratories across the country. The initiative is part of the broader IndiaAI Mission, which received approval in 2024, with a budget allocation of ₹10,300 crore over five years to enhance AI capabilities.

“We have received applications for developing foundational AI models, and they are currently under review,” Vaishnaw said.

A key component of the mission is the creation of a shared computing facility, equipped with 18,693 GPUs. This infrastructure will rank among the largest AI compute networks globally — nearly nine times the computing power of the open-source AI model DeepSeek and approximately two-thirds of the capacity used by ChatGPT.

Rollout of AI Compute Portal and Expansion Plans

As part of the initial rollout, 10,000 GPUs have been made available, with further expansions planned in the coming months. The infrastructure is designed to support the development of AI solutions tailored to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape.

In a move to democratize AI access, India has introduced an open GPU marketplace. This initiative contrasts with other countries where AI infrastructure is often monopolized by major corporations. The marketplace will provide equitable access to high-performance computing resources for a broad spectrum of users, including startups, researchers, and government agencies.

AI Compute Portal: Indigenous GPU Development and Cost Efficiency

To ensure a stable supply chain and reduce dependency on imported technology, the government has partnered with 10 companies to provide GPUs. Additionally, plans are underway to develop an indigenous GPU within the next three to five years.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced that the common computing facility will offer GPU access at a subsidized rate of £1 per hour — significantly lower than the global rate of £2 to £2.40 per hour.

India’s AI push is complemented by the expansion of its semiconductor manufacturing sector. Currently, five semiconductor plants are under construction, a move expected to not only support AI development but also contribute to the country’s electronics industry.

