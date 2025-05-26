Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Launches Bharat Forecast System: High-Resolution Weather Model To Revolutionize Forecasting

India Launches Bharat Forecast System: High-Resolution Weather Model To Revolutionize Forecasting

India launches Bharat Forecast System, a 6-km resolution AI-powered weather model using Arka supercomputer, improving cyclone and rainfall predictions nationwide.

India Launches Bharat Forecast System: High-Resolution Weather Model To Revolutionize Forecasting


India has launched the Bharat Forecast System (BFS)—a high-resolution global weather prediction model developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the cutting-edge system today under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

BFS is designed to replace the older 12-kilometre Global Forecast System (GFS) currently used in India. With an advanced 6-kilometre resolution, the indigenously built model promises significantly improved accuracy in forecasting localized weather events such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and cyclones.

The system operates on the powerful Arka supercomputer, which boasts a computing capacity of 11.77 petaflops and a storage capacity of 33 petabytes. This advanced infrastructure, located at IITM Pune, is expected to reduce forecast processing times drastically, improving emergency readiness and disaster response.

A key feature of BFS is its integration with real-time data from 40 Doppler Weather Radars, with expansion plans to cover 100 radars nationwide. This network supports “nowcasting,” or ultra-short-term 2-hour forecasts, which are highly reliable for sudden weather changes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The model is also one of the first to blend Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) techniques with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This hybrid approach aims to enhance the quality of forecasts using high-resolution, consistent spatial and temporal data. However, challenges remain, especially regarding data sharing such as health datasets vital for climate-related disease predictions.

Notably, the Bharat Forecast System will be open-access, allowing meteorological researchers across the world to utilize its outputs. This collaborative model not only boosts transparency but also places India at the forefront of tropical meteorology and global weather research.

The initiative also involves collaboration with ISRO, which provides satellite data through platforms like INSAT and IRS, and coordination with global partners such as the UK Met Office for data assimilation and validation.

With this launch, India strengthens its position as a global leader in weather forecasting, especially for tropical and monsoon-dominated regions, where accurate and timely weather predictions are crucial.

ALSO READ: BJP Issues Notice To UP Leader Amar Kishore Kashyap Over Viral Video With Woman At Party Office

Filed under

BFS weather model India Bharat Forecast System India high-resolution weather prediction

newsx

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story
newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season