India Launches Bharat Forecast System: High-Resolution Weather Model To Revolutionize Forecasting

India has launched the Bharat Forecast System (BFS)—a high-resolution global weather prediction model developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the cutting-edge system today under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

BFS is designed to replace the older 12-kilometre Global Forecast System (GFS) currently used in India. With an advanced 6-kilometre resolution, the indigenously built model promises significantly improved accuracy in forecasting localized weather events such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and cyclones.

The system operates on the powerful Arka supercomputer, which boasts a computing capacity of 11.77 petaflops and a storage capacity of 33 petabytes. This advanced infrastructure, located at IITM Pune, is expected to reduce forecast processing times drastically, improving emergency readiness and disaster response.

A key feature of BFS is its integration with real-time data from 40 Doppler Weather Radars, with expansion plans to cover 100 radars nationwide. This network supports “nowcasting,” or ultra-short-term 2-hour forecasts, which are highly reliable for sudden weather changes.

The model is also one of the first to blend Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) techniques with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. This hybrid approach aims to enhance the quality of forecasts using high-resolution, consistent spatial and temporal data. However, challenges remain, especially regarding data sharing such as health datasets vital for climate-related disease predictions.

Notably, the Bharat Forecast System will be open-access, allowing meteorological researchers across the world to utilize its outputs. This collaborative model not only boosts transparency but also places India at the forefront of tropical meteorology and global weather research.

The initiative also involves collaboration with ISRO, which provides satellite data through platforms like INSAT and IRS, and coordination with global partners such as the UK Met Office for data assimilation and validation.

With this launch, India strengthens its position as a global leader in weather forecasting, especially for tropical and monsoon-dominated regions, where accurate and timely weather predictions are crucial.

