India Launches e-OCI Card: Step-by-Step Guide To Download, Generate And Use It During Travel

Introduction of the e-OCI card in place of the traditional Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card by the Government of India has been undertaken by the government as part of its strategy for digital governance along with the introduction of FCRA 2.0 Portal. The introduction of the e-OCI card will help in reducing paperwork and ease the process of traveling and identification for the more than five million OCI card holders around the world. The e-OCI card can easily be stored on the mobile phones of the users and can be shown in airports, immigration counters, and airlines in lieu of the traditional booklet form.

The objective of the program is to facilitate the availability and accessibility of citizen services with speed, security, and ease, while enhancing digital identity and compliance management. The OCI Card holders can download their digital OCI Card from the official OCI Services portal.

📢 Great News for All OCI Cardholders! The e-OCI (Electronic OCI Card) has been officially launched! No more carrying your physical OCI booklet everywhere. You can now download your digital e-OCI Card on your mobile phone and present it at Immigration Check Posts and to… pic.twitter.com/DpQ5UqYC5r — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) July 1, 2026

e-OCI card offers digital access while keeping physical booklet valid

The e-OCI card is accessible to all OCI cardholders. The users can use the card to store a digital copy of the OCI document on their mobile phone. This way, identity confirmation becomes easier when traveling overseas. The digital card will be handy because besides increasing the efficiency of the identification process through real-time verification, it ensures that the physical copy of the document cannot get lost or damaged.

However, the e-OCI card does not replace the OCI booklet. The physical document retains its validity at all times for all legal processes.

5 steps to download your e-OCI card

OCI Cardholders, unable to download your e-OCI Card?

Can’t generate your e-OCI Card because your registered email address is no longer accessible?

Update your email address on the OCI Portal to download your e-OCI card by following the next steps: 1. Visit the OCI Portal at… pic.twitter.com/4jJfBOgZ9h — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) July 2, 2026

Step 1: Sign in to the OCI Services portal using the login credentials that have been created by you during registration.

Step 2: In case you are a new user, you need to register yourself using the e-mail address used while applying for OCI.

Step 3: Upon login, move to the dashboard section and click on the tab e-OCI card.

Step 4: All the information about your application will be there. Click on ‘Generate e-OCI Card’ at the end of the page.

Step 5: Download the card.

Use the digital e-OCI card during travel by presenting it at immigration counters or to airline staff whenever required.

e-OCI card users must follow existing travel and permission rules

If users can no longer access their registered email ID, they can update it through the OCI portal by registering with a new email address, selecting OCI Miscellaneous Services, entering their passport details, OCI number and date of birth, choosing Email ID Updation, submitting the required documents and waiting for approval before generating the e-OCI card.

The government has also reminded OCI cardholders that prior permission from the FRRO or Indian Missions remains mandatory for activities such as research, journalism, mountaineering, internships in foreign missions or government bodies, employment in foreign diplomatic missions, and missionary or Tabligh activities. Separate permits are also required to enter restricted, protected and prohibited areas in India. The launch of the e-OCI card is expected to make international travel smoother while strengthening India’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

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