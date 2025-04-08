Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas

In more than 600 monasteries spread across the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, India is introducing a uniform curriculum for the first time.

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas


The Indian government plans to implement a common school curriculum across Buddhist monasteries along its delicate Himalayan border as part of a daring education reform intended to strengthen national identity and lessen Chinese influence.

In more than 600 monasteries spread across the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, India is introducing a uniform curriculum for the first time. In addition to their traditional teachings of Tibetan and Indian Buddhist philosophy, these monastic schools will now incorporate instruction in Indian history, language, science, and technology.

Defending the Border Through Education

This sweeping reform, officials say, is part of a strategic initiative to protect India’s cultural and territorial interests in regions where China’s soft power has increasingly seeped in through spiritual and educational influence.

“We are not only safeguarding Buddhist heritage but ensuring that children in these monasteries grow up with a strong Indian identity,” said Maling Gombu, a senior BJP functionary promoting Indian Buddhist traditions in Arunachal Pradesh—a state China continues to claim as part of its territory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gombu emphasized that thousands of young monks and students deserve education that is both nationally recognized and academically enriching, especially those living in remote, often neglected, frontier areas.

A Five-Year Assessment, Now a Rollout

The curriculum, designed by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), is the result of a five-year assessment of monastic education systems. Rajeev Kumar Singh, a senior official at NIOS, explained that the aim is not to erase Tibetan identity but to equip students—many of whom are refugees or descendants of Tibetan exiles—with the tools they need to succeed within India’s educational and employment landscape.

“Teaching Tibetan history is welcome, but they also need to understand the Indian context in which they live,” Singh said.

The new syllabus, currently being piloted in 20 monasteries near the 3,000-kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC), includes subjects like mathematics, science, computer literacy, and mandatory courses in English, Hindi, and Bhoti—a native Himalayan language.

The policy, however, has received a lukewarm reception from some monastic leaders. At the Gontse Garden Rabgye Ling Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh, senior teacher Geshe Dondup expressed concerns that the government’s syllabus could disrupt their carefully curated academic rhythm.

“Our focus is on Buddhist philosophy and values that shape future monks. The current syllabus was developed with decades of experience. Sudden changes can derail that,” he said.

The monastery currently houses over 300 students, many of whom are training to become spiritual leaders.

A Strategic Shield Amid Border Tensions

India’s initiative comes amid simmering tensions with China over territorial disputes. Though military standoffs have eased since the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, India is doubling down on border development and soft power tools like education to secure its frontier.

A home ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the monastery curriculum reform is part of a broader strategy to insulate border communities from Beijing’s ideological reach.

While India begins funding monastery schools—traditionally run through donations and foreign aid—plans include recruiting government-approved teachers, offering stipends to monastic students, and instituting annual examinations to ensure academic consistency.

This is not the first time India has acted to bring religious schooling in line with mainstream education. Last year, a court in Uttar Pradesh effectively banned Islamic madrasa education, arguing it violated secular constitutional norms. Students were moved into standard schools.

ALSO READ: Who Is Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Visiting India On An Official Trip?

Filed under

. Himalayas Buddhist Monasteries

South Korea’s military

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line
newsx

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste
newsx

India Launches New Curriculum In Buddhist Monasteries To Curb Chinese Influence In Himalayas
newsx

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...
Ukraine confirms cross-bo

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region
newsx

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Demarcation Line

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Danish Eco-Couple Vanishes From Sweden Retreat, Leaves Behind 158 Barrels Of Human Waste

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In The Ring

Watch | Undertaker’s Brutal Advice To Elijah Holyfield On WWE LFG For Wearing Jewelry In...

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukraine Confirms Cross-Border Operations in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject Claim

Students Miss JEE Exam, Blame Pawan Kalyan’s Convoy For Visakhapatnam Traffic Jam | Police Reject...

Entertainment

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Upcoming Film

Viral Musician Sai Abhyankkar Replaces AR Rahman In Suriya 45 And Now Joins Allu Arjun-Atlee’s

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

‘No Restrictions On Artists’: BookMyShow Responds Breaks Silence Over Kunal Kamra’s Open letter

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

AA22xA6: Allu Arjun And Atlee Unveil Pan-India Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster With Hollywood-Grade VFX

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

Is Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel Finally Happening? An Update Is Out

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank